Countdown to Bluff Easter Carnival begins

The event will be held on April 19, and the association is encouraging residents and businesses to unite to make the event a success.

The Bluff Ratepayers and Residents Association (BRRA) will host a one-day-only Easter Carnival at the Bluff Showgrounds to bring families together and promote community spirit and involvement.

Suzette Niemand, the spokesperson for the BRRA, said: “We are just a few days away from the carnival, which aims to celebrate the spirit of the community and the growth of the community. We planned the event after the success of the December Lights Festival. The BRRA wants to bring that excitement back with the Easter Carnival.

“We have raised funds to ensure families have a free and safe place to visit this Easter. This means that every person and business that supports the Easter Carnival is actively shaping the future of community events on the Bluff. Funds raised from the event will be used to introduce other free events to the community.

“As the committee and members of the BRRA, we have committed to being the change we all want for our area. We are taking back our community one piece at a time and making it better for our residents. Through initiatives like the Easter Carnival, we are actively working towards a safer, stronger, and more connected community."