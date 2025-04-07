CPUT celebrates autumn graduation with honorary doctorate for Professor Anthony Staak

The Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) is set to shine this week as it honours the achievements of more than 7,500 graduands during its Autumn Graduation ceremonies. From Monday, 7 April to Saturday, 12 April 2025, the campus will host 16 ceremonies. Sixteen doctoral degrees will be conferred. Among the highlights is a special ceremony on Wednesday, 9 April, where CPUT will bestow an Honorary Doctorate on former Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Professor Anthony Staak, in recognition of his 37 years dedicated to uplifting higher education in the nation.

Prof Staak, who has been instrumental in integrating technology within university operations, retired in 2018 but has remained an influential figure. The South African Minister of Higher Education recently sought him out as an independent assessor at Mangosuthu University of Technology, recognising his expertise in the field. Reflecting on the challenges of today’s higher education landscape, Staak noted that many of the issues surrounding student enrolment, funding constraints, and infrastructure deficits echo those he faced during his tenure. "Increased student enrolment in the face of funding constraints and infrastructure deficits, ongoing student protests, along with declining throughput rates are not new issues," he remarked. "These challenges only appear to be much greater now." Staak expressed his optimism, stating that there is significant progress being made within the sector. "Good work is being done, and there is much to be positive about." As he prepares to receive his honorary accolade, Staak reflects on the impact of education on individual lives. He has overseen the graduation of thousands of students and encourages them to see this ceremony as a stepping stone rather than the pinnacle of their academic journey.