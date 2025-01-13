Dainfern College celebrates achievements of the Class of 2024

Dainfern College celebrated its Independent Examination Board (IEB) National Senior Certificate results achieved by the Class of 2024. The College situated in Fourways, Johannesburg said one of the pupils was in the top 5% in six or more subjects, while two others were ranked in the top 1% for subjects like Computer Applications Technology, Physical Sciences and Business Studies.

“As always, there were some superb individual results: 2024 Dux Scholar, Head Girl Erin Tomlinson, achieved an incredible 9 distinctions, while Sarah Orsmond and Head Boy Joel Willemse each attained 7 distinctions. “Erin received an IEB award for Outstanding Achievement as she was in the Top 5% in six or more subjects and achieved a rating of 7 in Life Orientation. She was also ranked in the Top 1% of the IEB for Afrikaans, Computer Applications Technology and Physical Sciences. Aryan Pillay was ranked in the Top 1% for Business Studies,” the College said. The 2024 Grade 12 IEB students achieved a 100% pass for the 23rd year, 100% access to tertiary studies and 98.2% bachelor degree pass, meaning that 56 out of 57 students have qualified for university entrance. They attained a combined total of 109 distinctions (1.91 per candidate) and over half the grade achieved an average of 70% and above, the College revealed.

Erin Tomlinson- highest performing student at Dainfern College: Erin said she will be studying Biomedical Sciences next year at Maastricht University in the Netherlands. She attributed much of her success to the Dainfern community and the holistic approach at the College, which allowed her to live a balanced life, filled with academics, sport, culture and leadership. Although she was the Grade 12 Dux Scholar and earned a White Extramural Honours Blazer and a Red College Honours Blazer, the achievement Erin is most proud of is winning the Arthur Dean Memorial Trophy, which is awarded to the Matric who has lived out the College motto of 'Celebrate' throughout their High School career.

Dainfern College head boy Joel Willemse: IEB individual achiever with 7 distinctions. Picture: Supplied Executive Head of Dainfern College, Andrew Baker, said: “We congratulate this group of students on achieving these wonderful results and also salute all those who achieved their personal goals - this is indeed a tribute to their tenacity and determination as well as their commitment and outstanding work ethic. Students of this calibre are recognised for their unique qualities, and we know that they will go out to make a positive difference in the world. “We salute this remarkable group of students who have journeyed through the College and made the most of our rich and diverse offering whilst still upholding our tradition of academic excellence. We are so proud of them and their achievements and are confident that they will embark on their journey into adulthood as compassionate, confident and courageous young leaders.” [email protected]