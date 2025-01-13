Decline in pupils doing maths and accounting, concerns over South Africa's education system

The Director General for the Department of Basic Education, Mathanzima Mweli on Monday said that the decrease in the number of learners who take up accounting and mathematics remains a great concern for the department. During a press briefing ahead of the Class of 2024 matric results release, Mweli highlighted that these trends could have dire implications for the country's academic landscape and economic future.

Addressing members of the media, Mweli distinguished between the pass rate and the throughput rate, saying that simply measuring pass rates does not provide an accurate picture of educational success. He emphasised that the real issue lies in the high failure and repetition rates among learners: “Our major problem in basic education is not the dropout rate but the failure and repetition rate, which is too high compared to other countries.” According to Mweli, this phenomenon is particularly acute in Grades 9 and 10, with many schools reluctant to promote students who have not met the required criteria.

Mweli said the Western Cape achieved the highest pass rate in mathematics at 78.0%, followed by the North West at 73.9%, and then Free State at 73.2%. In a somewhat reassuring note, Mweli pointed out that the number of learners sitting for Grade 12 has shown improvement in recent years, despite the dropout and failure rates that plague the system. In 2024, he reported that only 2.3% of learners did not attempt the Grade 12 exams.

“We must create an enabling environment to ensure more and more are encouraged to write their exams.” Another positive development highlighted by Mweli is the increase in female enrolment in schools, which has kept pace with male enrolment. This trend is seen as a promising sign of progression within South Africa’s educational framework. Nevertheless, he stressed the urgent need to address the alarming drop in enrolment in maths and accounting, which saw a decrease of 22 000 learners.

“We want to see the picture changing drastically in this regard,” he said, stressing the importance of mathematics education for future economic growth. Mweli also addressed the pressing need for technical skills in South Africa, such as electricians and plumbers, pointing out that these professions can sometimes offer higher earnings than traditional professions like medicine. “We need more plumbers and electricians to stimulate the economy. This must be encouraged at home,” he urged.