Do you want to study abroad? Prestigious universities will be touring SA to show what they are all about

The Inspired Education Group, in conjunction with the Northern Consortium of UK Universities (NCUK), has announced an upcoming roadshow with representatives from six prestigious universities. The universities involved in this programme include the University of Kent, the University of Bradford, Manchester Metropolitan University, St George’s University (Grenada), the University of Leeds, and the University of Birmingham.

This roadshow will make stops in Johannesburg, Durban, and Cape Town, offering a unique chance for South African students, parents, and educators to learn about studying overseas. Graham Keats, NCUK-IFY academic manager, said of the tour: “These information sessions are an exceptional opportunity for South African students to discover the many academic possibilities available to them. “The universities represented here offer world-class education and a wealth of resources to support international students. By meeting directly with university representatives, students and parents can gain a comprehensive understanding of what it takes to study abroad and how to make that dream a reality.”

The visit seeks to enlighten participants about academic options and pathways to top universities in the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the US. Each of the visiting universities has a prestigious reputation, with strengths in a variety of subjects. Two of the six are placed in the latest QS World Top 100: University of Birmingham (84th) and Leeds (75th).