Dr. Iqbal Survé Honours Teachers at MAIL Awards Ceremony

At the recent Teachers’ Awards Ceremony hosted by the Movement Against Illegitimate Leaders (MAIL), Dr. Iqbal Survé delivered a stirring tribute to South Africa’s educators. In his signature blend of passion and pragmatism, Dr. Survé championed the transformative power of education, underscoring its role as the cornerstone of social justice and economic liberation. “Teachers are the architects of our future,” Dr. Survé declared, his voice resonating with conviction. “Their sacrifices, their dedication to shaping minds, and their commitment to a better tomorrow demand our highest respect.” This event was more than a ceremony—it was a rallying cry, a call to action for communities to honour and support the educators who often labour in the shadows, far from the spotlight.

A Vision Rooted in Transformation Dr. Survé’s journey—from humble beginnings to becoming a trailblazing entrepreneur and philanthropist—mirrors the power of education to uplift and transform lives. Born and raised in Cape Town, he grew up witnessing the systemic barriers that marginalised black South Africans. These experiences ignited his lifelong mission to dismantle such barriers. In 1997, he founded Sekunjalo Investment Holdings, a name imbued with purpose. “Sekunjalo”—“now is the time” in isiXhosa—became not just a company but a movement to create opportunities where none existed. Under Dr. Survé’s leadership, Sekunjalo broke new ground, becoming one of the first black-owned companies to list on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in 1999. This milestone was a beacon of hope, a powerful statement that black excellence could not only survive but thrive. Education as the Bedrock of Justice Dr. Survé’s advocacy for education is deeply personal. He spoke of his own school days at Livingstone High School, where he honed his leadership skills and embraced activism. These formative years laid the foundation for his enduring commitment to justice and equity.

Through Survé Philanthropies, his passion for education has translated into tangible action. From funding scholarships to supporting initiatives that uplift marginalised communities, Dr. Survé’s work underscores his belief that education is the most powerful tool for transformation. “True change begins with a well-educated society,” he often asserts, a principle he lives by in his personal and professional life. Reshaping Narratives in Media and Beyond In 2013, Dr. Survé made waves by acquiring Independent Media. For him, this was more than a business decision; it was a mission to democratise storytelling. “Independent Media is a platform for the voiceless,” he explained. “It’s about correcting historical injustices and empowering communities to tell their own stories.” Today, 90% of Independent Media’s workforce is black, and women hold numerous leadership roles. This diversity reflects Dr. Survé’s commitment to creating an inclusive media landscape that mirrors the richness of South Africa’s population. He acknowledged the uphill battle of reshaping narratives in a sector historically resistant to change, but his determination remains steadfast.

A Call to Unity and Independence In his address, Dr. Survé challenged the audience to envision a future defined by self-determination and resilience. “We must engage with the West and the North, but on our terms,” he stated firmly. “Our policies, our future, must reflect our aspirations, not theirs.” This was not just a critique of external influences but also a plea for collective action within South Africa. Dr. Survé’s message was clear: change begins at home, in classrooms, communities, and boardrooms. Teachers, he emphasised, are at the forefront of this revolution. “To honour a teacher is to honour the very essence of progress,” he said. Inspiration for Generations The Teachers’ Awards Ceremony was more than an event; it was a testament to the indomitable spirit of educators and the transformative power of their work. Dr. Survé’s address left no room for apathy. It was a powerful reminder that the fight for justice and equality is ongoing and that education is its most potent weapon.