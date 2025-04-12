Engaging children's stories and toys: a guide for young readers

Description: Mandla's Mark And Other Stories.

A collection of four exciting stories for 9-to-12 year old readers written by talented emerging writers from across South Africa.They are easy to read and will keep young readers gripped.The themes cover family relationships, standing up to bullies and finding the hero within. Price: R100 Visit: https://www.loot.co.za/product/tfkf-8321-g450

Come and join the Paddington bear for a fun-filled day at the fair! Fun with Paddington Bear Description: Paddington: Fun At The Fair Paddington the bear is now a major movie star, and his 3rd feature film is currently playing in cinemas. Move the sliders in this interactive board book to enjoy all the fun of the fair with everyone’sfavourite bear.Come and join the Paddington bear for a fun-filled day at the fair! Move the sliders in thispull, slide and play book and watch him slide down the helter-skelter, jet off on the RocketRollercoaster… and more! Price: R160

Visit: https://www.loot.co.za/product/vfzc-8257-g920 Assemble your very own smart robot See how your smart robot operates Description: Smart Robot Watch it speed around your house, turning left or right like magic as it bumps into obstacles.You could even make a maze to see if the smart robot can escape.Contains a top cover and base, a large axle, a metal weight, a battery case cover, motorhousing, a half sphere (with switch hole) and a half sphere (without hole), motor with electricwires, screws, 1 soft plastic ring and detailed instructions.

Price: R250 Visit: https://www.loot.co.za/product/zlgr-3020-g390Price:R250Description:Assemble your very own smart robot. Assemble your very own smart robot. Watch it speed around your house. Build your own solar system Description: Solar System Planetarium Model