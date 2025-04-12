Engaging children's stories and toys: a guide for young readers

Description: Mandla's Mark And Other Stories.
A collection of four exciting stories for 9-to-12 year old readers written by talented emerging writers from across South Africa.They are easy to read and will keep young readers gripped.The themes cover family relationships, standing up to bullies and finding the hero within.
Price: R100
Visit: https://www.loot.co.za/product/tfkf-8321-g450
Fun with Paddington Bear
Description: Paddington: Fun At The Fair
Paddington the bear is now a major movie star, and his 3rd feature film is currently playing in cinemas. Move the sliders in this interactive board book to enjoy all the fun of the fair with everyone’sfavourite bear.Come and join the Paddington bear for a fun-filled day at the fair! Move the sliders in thispull, slide and play book and watch him slide down the helter-skelter, jet off on the RocketRollercoaster… and more!
Price: R160
Visit: https://www.loot.co.za/product/vfzc-8257-g920
See how your smart robot operates
Description: Smart Robot
Watch it speed around your house, turning left or right like magic as it bumps into obstacles.You could even make a maze to see if the smart robot can escape.Contains a top cover and base, a large axle, a metal weight, a battery case cover, motorhousing, a half sphere (with switch hole) and a half sphere (without hole), motor with electricwires, screws, 1 soft plastic ring and detailed instructions.
Price: R250
Build your own solar system
Description: Solar System Planetarium Model
Build your own glow-in-the-dark Solar System Planetarium Model! This kit includeseverything you need to assemble, paint, and highlight your model with glow-in-the-darkpaint. The completed solar system model spans almost 12 inches and stands nearly six inches tall. The glow-in-the-dark paint enhances the space-like experience.This craft kit teaches kids about space and the solar system. Although this desk model is obviously not proportionate in size and scale, the Solar System Planetarium offers an educational and creative learning opportunity. Once the model is completed, kids can use it as a decorative display.This kit contains 3-dimensional Solar System planetarium model, one brush, one strip of paint pots, one tube of glow-in-the-dark paint, a stand with rotating arms, nine steel bars,sand paper, Saturn ring template, detailed instructions, and a bonus wall chart of the Solar System.
Price: R195
Visit: https://www.loot.co.za/product/lvcz-3066-g200