James Bloom awarded World Literacy Award for his dedication to combating illiteracy in South Africa

In a heartening recognition of young activism for literacy, the World Literacy Foundation (WLF) has awarded the prestigious World Literacy Award to James Bloom, a dedicated young South African striving to combat illiteracy in his country. This honour not only celebrates Bloom's efforts but also highlights the pressing need for accessible educational resources for disadvantaged children in South Africa. Bloom, a dual South African/US citizen alongside his brother Colin, co-founded the initiative Libraries for Literacy, aiming to address the literacy challenges faced by children from underprivileged backgrounds. Since its inception, the initiative has made tremendous strides, establishing five libraries in schools across South Africa, providing countless young learners with the tools they need to succeed. The not-for-profit organisation collaborates with Breadline Africa, a Cape Town-based charity dedicated to improving the lives of vulnerable communities through education and literacy initiatives.

Dr Tony Cree, Chair of the Awards Committee, extolled Bloom's commitment to literacy and education, claiming, “James has been a true hero, advocating for children who may never have had access to books or the opportunity to fall in love with reading. His dedication to literacy and education has changed countless young lives, and this recognition is a testament to his unwavering passion.” The recognition will culminate in a formal presentation ceremony scheduled for Monday, April 7, 2025, at the World Literacy Summit held at Oxford University in the United Kingdom. Bloom is expected to be in attendance at this noteworthy event, which will also be streamed live, allowing global audiences to witness the celebration of literacy and education. This year’s summit has already attracted over 700 literacy specialists from 84 countries, offering a platform for dialogue and collaboration. Attendees can look forward to more than 250 expert-led sessions happening over two days, which aim to provide insights into the science of reading and its implications for future teaching and learning.