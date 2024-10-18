The importance of teacher-child relationships in preschool education

The early years of a child’s education are crucial, with pre-school marking an important phase where formal learning begins. During these years, the relationship between a teacher and a child plays a vital role in shaping the child’s early experiences in education.

For many children, their preschool teacher is not just an educator but also an early role model, providing the foundation for how they will approach learning throughout their school career. Dr. Jenny Wright, who oversees the pre and primary school curriculum at Curro Holdings, believes that preschool teachers can greatly influence a child’s enthusiasm for learning. A child's first experience in a formal learning environment can set the tone for their educational journey.

Building a foundation for learning Preschool teachers introduce children to structured learning while helping them build a sense of trust and security. Dr. Wright explains, “A positive relationship creates a supportive environment where children feel encouraged to explore, grow, and thrive.” These connections are associated with better social and emotional development, improved academic performance, enhanced self-esteem, and stronger communication skills.

Parents can gauge the quality of the teacher-child relationship by observing how excited or comfortable their child feels about going to school. If a child is eager to attend, it often indicates a warm and caring relationship with their teacher. Dr. Wright suggests that parents look out for teacher interactions during school visits and inquire about the teachers' training and qualifications. “A positive experience can foster a love for learning, while a negative experience can lead to difficulties in future academic settings. As teachers, we have a responsibility to ensure that every child feels seen, heard, safe and supported from the very beginning,” says Bianca Moses, Preschool Head at St Dominics, Newcastle.

A welcoming classroom environment can also signal a teacher’s commitment to nurturing their young learners. Cultivating positive teacher-child relationships Establishing a strong connection with each child requires a thoughtful approach. Teachers can foster these bonds through engaging activities such as storytelling, small group work, and one-on-one time. Murrae Rypstra, an early childhood development practitioner at Curro Aurora, recommends that teachers show genuine interest in their students’ thoughts and feelings, use positive reinforcement, and validate children’s emotions.

By prioritising relationship-building, educators create a learning space where children feel seen, heard, and supported. Recognizing when there are concerns While it is common for children to take time to settle into preschool, prolonged reluctance to attend or frequent unhappiness can signal that the child is struggling to connect with their teacher. Dr. Wright advises parents to watch for non-verbal cues, especially with younger children, and to be attentive to any noticeable changes in behaviour, such as withdrawal or increased aggression.

A lack of enthusiasm for school activities or unsatisfactory parent-teacher communication may also indicate an issue with the teacher-child relationship. It is essential to remember that every child is unique. The bond between a child and their teacher can take time to form, depending on the child's personality and the teacher's approach. Ultimately, recognising and nurturing the significance of these early teacher-child relationships can help lay a solid foundation for lifelong learning.