WATCH | ‘Hello teacher. What’s my name?’ Incredible teacher recognises every learner by voice alone

This incredible teacher can correctly identify each and every one of her learners, simply by hearing their voices. “Hello, teacher. What’s my name?”, is all the little ones had to say in order for teacher Kay van Greunen to effortlessly respond with each of their names.

With the overlay caption: “This is how I know my learners 2024,” the teacher sits with her back to the children who are lined up behind her. Each takes a turn to ask the teacher: “What’s my name?” while others giggle. It’s abundantly clear that this teacher adores her learners and that they adore her as well.

The video, which was posted by the teacher, has been viewed over four million times and liked by 434,000 people and has captured the hearts of thousands of South Africans.

Here’s what some people had to say. “Now this teacher is in her calling,” said one viewer. Another agreed, saying: “This is beautiful. Teaching is your calling.”

“These kids are blessed to have u as their teacher. Knowing each one shows the interest u took in each one’s little life. May Lord abundantly bless u for nurturing these little ones. Can’t stop smiling,” commented another viewer. “Teacher spent the whole year with these kids and this goes to show that she has engaged with each and every one of them. Bless you teacher,” remarked someone else. Some were impressed by the fact that she could pronounce what some people would think are names that are difficult to pronounce.