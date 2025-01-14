Education Department announces plans to tackle foundation phase learning issues, especially literacy and numeracy

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube has revealed a strategic plan to tackle mounting concerns regarding foundation phase learners failing to read for meaning. Gwarube announced the move on Monday when releasing the 2024 matric results in Johannesburg.

According to the minister, these challenges contributed to the learners' ability to compete at higher grades because learners progressed without mastering foundational skills in subjects like maths and science. "These deficits accumulate over time, limiting learners' abilities to succeed in higher grades and in these gateway subjects and diminishing their prospects of accessing further education and employment opportunities. "This trend manifests itself in the decrease in enrolments in subjects such as Physical Sciences, Mathematics, Accounting and Economics, which are all subjects that are critical for a nation’s ability to advance in science, innovation and economic development," she said.

The 2024 matric class set a new record with the greatest pass rate ever recorded in South Africa, an astounding 87.3%. Although Gwarube celebrated this outstanding achievement, she also recognised that further work was needed to fortify the nation's educational system's foundation. According to an international benchmarking survey conducted in 2023, South African pupils in Grade 5 placed lowest out of 59 nations in both science and maths.

To address these issues and raise student achievement, the department is creating a strategic reorientation plan. Improving teaching and learning results at the foundational period and expanding access to high-quality Early Childhood Development (ECD) programs are two of the main approaches, she said. "I believe that this strategic reorientation towards ECD and the foundation phase will improve the quality of the learning outcomes we are able to achieve throughout the system – from Grades R to 3 in the Foundation Phase, Grades 4 to 6 in the Intermediate Phase, Grades 7 to 9 in the Senior Phase and ultimately Grades 10 to 12 in the Further Education and Training Phase," she said.