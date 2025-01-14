Education Portfolio Committee celebrates 87.3 percent pass rate for 2024 NSC examination

THE Education Portfolio Committee has congratulated the basic education sector for achieving an 87.3% pass rate for the 2024 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination results. Committee chairperson, Joy Maimela, said the steady improvement in the NSC average pass rate attested to the system’s maturation and bodes well for the sector’s future in the country.

“The massive improvement is a testament to the hard work, dedication and countless hours invested by learners, parents, teachers, the Department of Basic Education, and all stakeholders in the future and education of the country’s children. “The same energy evident over the years must be enhanced to ensure the improvement of the system,” Maimela said. She said the 2024 cohort would not have succeeded without the support structure provided by parents, teachers, schools, the Department of Basic Education, its provinces and districts and every stakeholder within the sector.

“The support provided by stakeholders has been immeasurable and must be maintained to ensure that the upcoming cohorts are also granted the same or enhanced support. We call on every stakeholder to continue the great investment in our children’s future,” Maimela said. The committee also welcomed that every province has improved its pass rate, saying it was a testament to the system’s continued hard work and dedication of stakeholders. “The upward trajectory is evidence of the robust foundation established by previous administrations, which has provided the platform for continuous improvements and resilience in the sector.

“With an average above 80% for all provinces, the 2024 cohort has set the bar high, and the succeeding cohorts and administrations must meet the standard set.” Maimela also said the committee noted the average 90% pass rate by those learners taking technical subjects and called for increased funding for schools that offer technical subjects. She said the committee called for a thorough analysis of the reasons behind the 32% that did not write with the cohort to ensure that strategies and tracking systems are implemented to remedy any hindrances.

This as the Department of Basic Education reported that of the 1 222 851 learners who entered the system in Grade 1 in 2013, 740 876 wrote their NSC in 2024. However, Maimela said the committee appreciated the improvement in the pass rate by progressed learners, with 54.7% passing their NSC. “The fact that 4 071 progressed learners passed their NSC with Bachelor’s study passes highlights the intervention’s correctness and the need for continued support for all learners.”

She also commended nearly half of the learners, which translates to 47.8%, who passed matric with Bachelor’s admission. Maimela also encouraged those learners who did not make it during the 2024 examinations. “The sector has made available opportunities for every learner to improve their marks and to try again.