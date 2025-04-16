Elderly resident assaulted in Shallcross robbery: community calls for action

Community leaders in Shallcross are concerned about the recent attack on a 93-year-old resident, who was assaulted during a house robbery on Monday afternoon. According to a report from Mzansi Fire and Security, the pensioner and his tenant were held at knifepoint by two men, and their hands and legs were tied.

“The suspects ransacked the outbuilding in search of jewellery but escaped with electronic devices, including a cellphone, laptop, tablet, and TV. They attempted to steal a silver Hyundai Getz but were thwarted by the vehicle's anti-hijack system,” the report stated. Mahendra Lilkan, a community leader in Shallcross, said: “We have seen a spike in crime in Chatsworth and Shallcross. Although the police and their partners are trying their best, these criminals remain a few steps ahead of them and have become brazen. “On Monday, it was sad to see that an elderly man was badly assaulted during a home invasion. He had to be rushed to the hospital. Thankfully, he survived. Will the next victim be as lucky?"