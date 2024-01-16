Five ways to get your 2023 matric results

With a mix of excitement and nerves, matriculants across the country are gearing up for a significant moment this Friday – the release of their 2023 matric results. Whether opting for the immediacy of digital access or the nostalgia of print media, matriculants have a a variety of options to access their results.

Here are five ways you can access your 2023 matric results: 1. The Department's website offers a direct and user-friendly option. Matriculants can simply visit the site, enter their matric exam number, and click search to view their results. This service is exclusively available to current matric pupils, providing a quick and easy way to access their academic achievements. 2. For those preferring a more traditional approach, high schools across the country will display the results from noon onwards. Matriculants can visit their respective schools to find out their scores, allowing them to celebrate their accomplishments in a familiar environment.

3. In addition to these methods, there are two digital options for matriculants who prefer receiving their results via mobile technology. By sending an SMS with their 13-digit ID number and exam number to 35658, students can register for a service that delivers results directly to their phones. This service incurs a once-off fee of R3, ensuring a convenient and prompt delivery of results. 4. Alternatively, matriculants can use the USSD service by dialling 12035658#. This service requires matriculants to answer multiple questions and then enter their ID number. After completing this process, they will receive their results per subject directly on their mobile device. The USSD option also includes an opt-in or opt-out feature in compliance with the Protection of Personal Information Act, with standard USSD rates applied. 5. And if you want to access your results the way your parents did, Independent Media will be publishing the results in its various titles across the country. Matriculants in KZN can access the results in the Daily News, Mercury and Isolezwe, in Gauteng, they can access it in The Star and in the Western Cape, the Weekend Argus will also carry the results.