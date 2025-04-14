Free live music concert in Chatsworth to honour late musicians

EIGHT Durban bands will perform at a free live tribute concert at the Truro Prevocational School (53 Felicity Street, Bayview) on April 20 from 11am. The performing bands are Fame, Evil Eye, The Magnets, Upbeat, True Colours, Naked Truth, Tyrants and Mike and the Mechanics.

Each band will perform hits from as far back as the '60s as a tribute to all the late musicians from Chatsworth and surrounding areas, some of whom were members of the performing bands. Residents from the Aryan Benevolent Homes (ABH) will be special guests at the concert. One of the organisers, Sagie Pather, said the event would pay tribute to late musicians such as Alan Chetty, Tino Reddy, Lulu Pillay, Siva Pillay, Johnny Soon, Nathan George, Mugsy Pillay, Telly Naidoo, Peter Terrance Benny, Reggy Bachu and Barney Benjamin.

“Alan was a member of The Magnets, 4 Way Street and Just for You. He was responsible for reuniting The Magnets when the band was defunct. He was also instrumental in fundraising for The Chatsworth Hospice and many other organisations in the community,” Pather said. Skido Naidoo will be remembered for promoting the Naked Truth in South Africa and abroad. The other late musicians mentioned will be honoured for their contribution to live musi.

"They will be remembered for their involvement in lending their talents to uplifting the community during fundraising initiatives." The organisers are appealing to those who have old photographs of the late musicians to supply them for screening at the event. Early supper will be served.