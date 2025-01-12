Funding is vital to ensure that no deserving student is left behind

ZELDA VENTER AS financial pressures mount on higher education institutions across South Africa, donor funding remains an essential pillar of sustainability at the University of Pretoria (UP), helping to ensure the university can continue to provide world-class education while supporting students in need.

Josiah Mavundla, Senior Manager for Advancement and Databases at UP’s Department of Institutional Advancement, explained that the university cannot solely rely on government subsidies and student tuition fees, which are insufficient to cover operational costs. “Donor funding is essential for bridging the gap. This income stream, referred to as a ‘third-income stream’, not only supports UP’s overall financial sustainability but also enables targeted assistance for students, particularly those in the ‘missing middle’,” he said. These are students who do not qualify for National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funding but also cannot afford university fees.

Mavundla said that 50% of current UP students receive some form of financial assistance, ranging from full bursaries to partial scholarships. About 5% of the total bursaries raised are managed by the university directly – a significant contribution made possible by external donors and partners. “Philanthropic support is vital for helping us address the financial needs of students while also funding strategic university projects,” he said.

One of the challenges in delivering financial aid effectively is ensuring that students are aware of available funding opportunities and feel encouraged to apply. “Sometimes students don’t apply due to stigma or a lack of awareness,” Gugu Ihenacho, UP’s Senior Manager for Financial Aid, explained. She said they often encounter situations where funding is available but they struggle to match donors with eligible students due to application gaps,.

This gap is particularly concerning in the case of “missing middle” students, who often find themselves excluded from funding opportunities despite being unable to afford tuition. “The most important thing is for students to apply for financial aid. It allows us to identify those in need and match them with funding opportunities that meet their criteria,” Ihenacho said. She also noted the importance of applying in time and carefully completing applications, as donor funding often has specific requirements.

“Some funding requires additional documentation, and without that we can’t present students to donors for consideration.” Students can apply through the UP student portal. While donor contributions often focus on essentials such as tuition, accommodation, and living expenses, Mavundla further highlighted the importance of providing wraparound support to students. This includes mental health services, academic mentoring, and psychosocial assistance – resources that can make or break a student’s academic journey.

“Funding is not just about covering fees; students also need mental health support and academic guidance to succeed. Without these, many struggle to complete their studies, even with financial aid.” He added that several donors already make provision for these services, and the university is encouraging more donors to follow suit. “These initiatives help students navigate campus life and achieve academic success while also addressing challenges that may arise outside the classroom. This approach ensures that students not only gain access to higher education but are also supported as needed throughout their journey until they graduate,” Mavundla said.

Another critical area of focus for donor funding is addressing the issue of student debt. Many students who perform well academically are unable to graduate or continue their studies due to outstanding fees from previous years. This creates barriers to employment, as students cannot receive their degree certificates. “Student debt is a significant issue – we need donors to help alleviate this burden so students can graduate and access the opportunities they’ve worked hard for. Clearing debt not only allows graduates to compete in the job market but also enables them to contribute to their communities and pursue further studies. It’s an investment with ripple effects far beyond the individual student,” Ihenacho said.

The University of Cape Town (UCT) meanwhile also affirmed its unwavering commitment to enabling access to higher education and supporting financially eligible students. Over the years, the university has prioritised student funding as a critical transformation goal. Last year, UCT students received R1.7 billion in financial aid from various partners. This support, encompassing undergraduate and postgraduate students, was made possible through contributions from, amongst others, the NSFAS, the National Research Foundation (NRF), as well as government and non-government entities.