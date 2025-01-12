Gauteng education department works to ensure timely placements and result access

Despite the reported admission and online placement challenges, the Gauteng Department of Education has indicated that it is ready for the new academic year and the announcement of their matric results. During a recent briefing held at Hoërskool Marais Viljoen in Alberton, Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane shared the department's optimistic outlook for the 2025 academic year.

The department announced it has successfully recorded and placed over 30 000 late applicants in its online admission systems. This adds to the significant number of over 300 000 applicants who applied under the complete applications category for Grades 1 and 8. “The work we have done so far has placed us in a better position than ever since the introduction of online placement,” Chiloane remarked, underscoring the importance of the innovative system. He acknowledged that while there may be lingering questions and concerns among stakeholders, the overall progress achieved cannot be understated.

Out of the total of 344 890 applications received for Grades 1 and 8, 325 858 students have already been placed, leaving 19 032 applications pending due to incomplete documentation. On another front, excitement builds as matriculants prepare to receive their 2024 Matric Results. The Gauteng provincial government has unleashed a streamlined approach for access to results, courtesy of the newly launched Gauteng Matric Results Online System.

This platform enables matriculants to retrieve their examination results directly from the Gauteng Provincial Government’s website at results.gauteng.gov.za. In a statement, MEC for e-Government, Bonginkosi Dhlamini, highlighted that this initiative not only reflects the province's ongoing commitment to integrating technology into education but also prioritises user-friendliness. “The Gauteng Matric Results Online System is designed to provide immediate access to results right on learners’ smartphones or other digital devices,” he noted.