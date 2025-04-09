Gauteng Education terminates partnership with Nal'ibali following sexual assault of a Grade 3 learner

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has terminated its partnership with Nal'ibali following allegations of sexual assault by a Nal'ibali practitioner on a Grade 3 learner at Braamfischerville Primary School. Nal'ibali is a national reading-for-enjoyment campaign which partnered with the GDE in hopes of propelling children's potential through storytelling and reading, more specifically in foundation phase learning following the transfer of Early Childhood Development (ECD) to Education.

GDE spokesperson, Steven Mabona, said the incident took place on March 24, 2025, and it was brought to the attention of the school by the learner’s parent a day after it happened. "It must be noted that the alleged perpetrator, a Nal'ibali practitioner, is not a GDE employee. Upon learning of the allegations, the school principal immediately advised the parent to open a criminal case," Mabona explained. He said the perpetrator was suspended by the organisation and subsequently arrested on March 28.

His bail hearing is scheduled for April 14, 2025. Mabona added that a joint meeting was held to inform the School Governing Body (SGB) of the developments and a parent engagement session is scheduled for Saturday, April 12, 2025. The session will provide further clarity and reassure the school community about the safety of their children. "This deeply disturbing incident comes as the department continues to address the broader issue of sexual misconduct within schools. It must be emphasised that the department has been conducting a vetting on all existing school-based employees and newly appointed employees," he said

In addition, Mabona said records show that about 42 cases of sexual misconduct have been reported to the Gauteng Department of Education. "The status of these cases is that about 19 cases have been finalised, which resulted in about 11 employees being dismissed, 4 employees were found not guilty, 2 cases were withdrawn against employees due to insufficient evidence, and one employee resigned while another employee retired from public service. "We have about 23 cases pending finalisation, of which about 15 are at various stages of disciplinary hearings, and 8 cases are still under investigation. In all reported cases, the implicated individuals have either been placed on precautionary suspension or transferred to the district offices pending the outcome of investigations," he said.

Meanwhile, Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane added that the department was committed to creating a safe and secure environment for all learners. "We will continue to work with law enforcement agencies and relevant partners to ensure that incidents of this nature are dealt with swiftly, transparently, and justly,” he said. [email protected]