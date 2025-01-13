IEB celebrates a “remarkable” 98.47% pass rate for the Class of 2024

Celebrations erupted in private schools across the country as the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) announced an overall pass rate of 98.47% for the 2024 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations. This statistic represents the highest achievement recorded in the last five years, surpassing the previous year's pass rate of 98.46%, and reflecting a steady upward trend from 98.42% in 2022.

The IEB reported that all 16,304 candidates who participated in the 2024 NSC examinations secured passes that qualify them for tertiary studies at varying levels, including those with endorsed certificates. Among these candidates were 14,990 full-time and 1,314 part-time students who wrote their exams at 275 centres across the province. This cohort also marks an increase in participation from the previous year, with 1,124 additional candidates, a notable surge that includes 292 students from nine newly accredited schools.

Among the top achievers were pupils from Clifton School, Crawford College, Dainfern College, Reddam House, Curro Private School, Assumption Convent School, and Durban Girls’ College amongst others where candidates achieved results within the top 5% in six or more subjects, alongside distinctions in Life Orientation. The IEB's growing influence was further highlighted by its continuous improvement in student qualifications: 89.37% of candidates qualified for entry into degree studies, a rise from last year’s 88.59%. Meanwhile, the percentage of students eligible for diploma studies slightly declined from 8.31% to 7.56%, and there was a modest drop in Higher Certificate entry rates to 1.53%. IEB chief executive, Confidence Dikgole said the Class of 2024 stands as a testament to resilience and perseverance, having faced the long-term effects of the Covid-19 pandemic during their formative high school years.

“In Grade 8, amidst the severe lockdown of 2020, they encountered disruptions to foundational learning and adapted to new modes of education,” Dikgole elaborated. She added that their ability to overcome these obstacles highlights their determination and commitment. “The ubiquitous use of technology is something that cannot be ignored. There is a body of research suggesting that smart phones have potential to raise mental health issues as well as impacting on the concentration of young people to study, resulting in shorter attention spans. Some schools have started curtailing their use and availability during the school day.

“The role of technology in education has come under scrutiny, with some research indicating its potential adverse effects on mental health and concentration,” Dikgole remarked. She noted that while many schools have begun limiting smartphone usage during school hours, the rise of Generative AI also shapes the educational landscape significantly. “These tools have supported personalised learning and accessibility to information, yet they stress the need for critical thinking and responsible technology use” she shared.