Inspiring success: Joe Slovo Secondary School’s matric pass rate soars to 99.3 percent

The successes and improvements of Joe Slovo Secondary School in Khayelitsha were one of the key takeaways from the release of the 2024 National Senior Certificate results, and the provincial department felt it was needed to acknowledge the school’s improvement. Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier was on-hand on Tuesday morning at the school after catching an early-flight from Johannesburg, to celebrate the release of the matric results of the school’s candidates.

Joe Slovo’s matric pass rate increased from 87.2% in 2023 to an incredible 99.3% – an increase of 12.1 percentage points and their highest pass rate since the National Senior Certificate was introduced in 2008. The MEC also touted how their Bachelor’s pass rate more than doubled, from 25.1% in 2023 to 56.2% in 2024. Joe Slovo Secondary’s 2024 matriculants achieved a total of 41 subject distinctions, with six distinctions in Mathematics (including two candidates with over 90% for Mathematics) and three distinctions in Physical Science.

The school’s Mathematics pass rate increased to 96.0%, from 56.5% in 2023. The Physical Science pass rate increased to 85.2%, from 56.2% in 2023. The MEC said that these subjects are critical indicators of quality passes. Joe Slovo Secondary School principal Sithyilelo Ntamo said: “Our school was one of the schools in Khayelitsha that have been battling to produce good results. Through the dedication and resilience of our educators, we have managed to take the school from the rock bottom of the table to a better position.

“As a school, we have done everything we were supposed to do in making sure that our learners are getting good quality results. The 2024 learners have proved to us throughout the year that they will give us good results and they did not disappoint us. “When I received the matric results for each school, I knew immediately that I had to come and visit Joe Slovo’s Class of 2024. There is something happening here, we can all see it, and we can all feel it. “You have proved, not only to your district and not only to your province, but to yourself that where you live does not determine how far you go, and it does not determine how high you climb,” Maynier said.

“You have put in the hard work, and the best thing about the work you have put into your matric exams is that it is a direct investment in your future.” In 2009, just 50.5% of Khayelitsha candidates passed matric, and only 9.3% achieved a Bachelor’s pass. “Through many years of hard work by school staff and learners, and support from the Metro East Education District, these schools have improved in leaps and bounds,” Maynier said.

“In 2024, 87.6% of the candidates at schools in Khayelitsha passed their matric, with a Bachelor’s pass rate of 47.8%. We look forward to seeing schools in Khayelitsha go from strength to strength.” Two matriculants who received their results spoke of how proud they were of their hard-won successes. Andrew Kagisho-Mgwazeni, who achieved five distinctions, said he is the first person in his family to go to university, and that means a lot to him.

“These results gave me the proper confidence for me to further my studies, to continue them at the University of Cape Town to study mechatronic engineering. “I want to do this because I want to be a symbol in my community to show the youth, and also my peers, and the generation that comes after me that education is the key to greatness. Education can bring a bright future to one’s life. “I have to go to university and prove to my family that we can be academic, and also we can be successful in the world.”