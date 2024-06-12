Around 80% of South Africans with a Teaching English as a Foreign Language (TEFL) qualification land a job within three months. This is according to a survey performed by The TEFL Academy, a South African course provider.

Apostille Legislation said that South African teachers in public or private schools in China can earn a wide range of salaries. Firstly, one needs to distinguish between the several tiers of cities where English is commonly taught. Tier 1 refers to megacities such as Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, and Guangzhou. Tier 2 refers to medium-sized cities, while Tier 3 comprises smaller cities like Yangzhou and Foshan, according to the organisation.

“From about $1,000 to $2,500 (around R18,560 to R46,391) per month. In a lot of cases, the salary depends on where you are in China; Tier 1 teachers in public schools typically earn $1,500 to $2,500 (around R27,828 to R46,391), while in Tier 2 it’s slightly less: $1,400 to $2,300 (around R25,973 to R42,680) is an average salary. “Tier 3, meanwhile, offers substantially less, with wages starting at $1,000 (around R18,560) and tending to top out at $1,500 (around R27,828),” said the Apostille Legislation. Those who teach in private schools earn substantially more. This can range from $1,500 to $3,500 (around R27,828 to R64,946) per month.

Teaching English abroad, according to Rhyan O’Sullivan, the managing director of The TEFL Academy, provides an opportunity for university graduates to get a solid income in a short period of time without the difficulties of a lengthy job search. “Foreign language English teachers are in high demand all over the globe. As a result, landing a job can be as simple as getting qualified and choosing the country you want to live and work in. Especially for graduates who don’t have time to waste, because they need to start earning a living,” he said. According to the poll, 40% of respondents earn more than $2,000 per month (just under R40,000). Hourly earnings range from R190 to R560, which exceeds the average for local entry-level occupations.

Money-savvy graduates can use this to plan for their financial future, aid their families, and raise their standard of living. According to Stats SA’s quarterly labour force survey, many young people want to better their professional chances and speed their job search. Additional qualifications may assist, especially given that nearly a quarter of South Africans who are unemployed after graduating will be so for more than three years.