‘It must stop now’: Limpopo Education MEC condemns bullying after shocking bullying video goes viral

The Limpopo MEC of Education, Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya, has condemned bullying and school violence following a viral video showing learners engaging in bullying behaviour on school premises. In the video, which has surfaced on social media, a group of boys dressed in blue and white school uniform can be seen bullying another teenage boy.

One of the learners is seen being ordered to slap the boy, while other learners count down. After the slapping, another learner who was dressed in a white shirt, clapped for the learner who clapped for his fellow learner for not delivering a hard slap. As the bullying escalated, two learners started to push the first victim next to the wall, while another learner slapped him.

Following that, the victim started to cry, eliciting loud laughter from the group of learners. The group of learners are also seen instructing another crying boy to slap the first victim, however, he refuses to do so. Meanwhile, following the video circulation, the Limpopo Department of Education confirmed that the incident occurred at a school in Vhembe East Education District.

Lerule-Ramakhanya strongly condemned the incident, stressing that such behaviour is unacceptable in schools. ‘Such behaviour is not allowed in any school. It needs to stop now.“ Lerule-Ramakhanya called on parents to take charge and closely monitor their children’s behaviour and lifestyle.

“Bullying destroys the lives of both the victim and the perpetrator, hence I plead that parents must watch over your children, and children, please report any bullying directed to you or any learner to the teachers immediately.” She explained bullying is a persistent act intended to make life difficult for another person. “Bullying involves one or more people singling out deliberately and repeatedly hurting or harming physically or mentally another person or group of people,” she added.

Lerule-Ramakhanya encouraged schools across the province to implement a code of conduct for students to ensure that they behave appropriately at school and respect each other. “These videos are unacceptable and can cause more damage. Bullying affects learning and teaching, as some learners remain traumatised, humiliated and end up dropping out.” She encouraged teachers to monitor the school grounds and educate learners about bullying and school violence.

“The affected learners are doing well after a meeting between their parents and the school governing body. “They are currently writing their examinations and the department will continue with the support,” she said. She said disciplinary action would be taken against the learners involved and urged the public to report evidence of bullying to education authorities instead of circulating it on social media.