Katlehong High School learners escape injury after bus ploughs into seven vehicles in Germiston

A horrifying start to the school year unfolded for some learners of Katlehong High School in Ekurhuleni, after a bus they were travelling in was involved in a crash with seven vehicles in Germiston. Fortunately, all the learners escaped unharmed, the authorities said.

While many learners across the country returned to school on Wednesday, the excitement was reduced for those involved in the incident. According to William Ntladi, spokesperson for City of Ekurhuleni’s emergency services, the accident occurred at the intersection of Black Reef Road and Kasteel Street, Dinwiddie area in Germiston. The school bus crashed into seven other vehicles.

“Swift intervention by Wadeville Fire Station rescue team helped calm scores of terrified learners down, and fortunately, none of the pupils and occupants of other vehicles sustained injuries,” Ntladi said. Ntladi said according to the bus driver, the bus’s airbrake system failed before crashing onto the other vehicles. He said the exact number of learners who were inside the bus is unknown.

“Another bus from the same company arrived on scene and transported the scholars to school.” The bus, which is privately owned, operates in various informal settlements in Boksburg, Dukathole and Makausi in Germiston for Katlehong High School. Ntladi added that the intersection was temporarily closed as officials conducted their investigations.

“City of Ekurhuleni traffic officers took over the scene from the rescue team leading to the accident,” he said. Earlier on Wednesday, IOL News reported that residents of Cosmo City, in the North of Johannesburg, are accusing members of the school governing body (SGB) at Tirisano Mmogo Primary School of demanding bribes in order to allow their children to enter school premises, due to missing documents. Many of the parents said they had applied for space last year and their children were placed in the school, which has classes from Grade 1 to Grade 7.

However, upon arrival, they were turned away due to missing documents. Frustrated parent, Dineo Gwendoline, said she arrived at 6am but she was told she needed a title deed to prove her residence, despite her child being placed at the school. She said she was told by an SGB member that other documents such as bank statements, pay slips or electricity bills, would not suffice.

“They told me that they wanted a title deed of the house I am staying at, despite my son being placed at the school,” Gwendoline said. “When I told them that I don't have one, they said I should make a plan - essentially offering them money for a cold drink to get help,” she claimed. Her child, also dressed in his full uniform, was eager to start Grade 1. The child looked sad as his peers were entering the school.