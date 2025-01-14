KwaZulu-Natal aims for top Mathematics and English results after historic 89.5% pass rate

KWAZULU-NATAL Education MEC Sipho Hlomuka said the province is now setting its eyes on improving Mathematics and English studies in the province with an aim of becoming number 1 in these subjects nationally, after achieving a historic 89.5% pass rate. “Our analysis shows that had we pushed in Mathematics and English, we would have gotten better results. These are entry subjects, and if learners get lower marks in them, this might hinder them from pursuing the careers of their choice and having to opt for other available options.

“We want to see an improvement in Maths and English studies so that we will also become number 1 in these subjects nationally,” Hlomuka said. Hlomuka was speaking at the Durban ICC on Tuesday, during the National Senior Certificate (NSC) Class of 2024 results announcement, where the province’s top 10 achievers were honoured. “After recording 86.4% pass rate in 2023, today we are thrilled to report that KwaZulu Natal has re-joined the league of sister provinces that are in the 85% bracket. The class of 2024 has done us very proud by achieving a historic 89.5% pass rate.

“The number of our schools that obtained a 100% pass rate also increased significantly from 246 in 2023 to 321 in 2024. We were also able to reduce the number of schools that performed below 75% from 288 in 2023 to 182 in 2024.” Bachelor passes have increased from 72 099 in 2023 to 84 470 in 2024. He noted that the Class of 2024 began their journey during the Covid-19 pandemic and in addition to the challenges brought about by the pandemic, KwaZulu-Natal also experienced the devastating impact of climate change in recent years, forcing some learners to write their examinations in unfamiliar environments.

Hlomuka said these were the very first NSC Results under the 7th Administration of Provincial Government of Unity (PGU), “as we lay the foundation for a modern, growing and successful Province of KwaZulu Natal”. He thanked previous Education MECs for laying a solid foundation. “KwaZulu-Natal is not only the most improved province in the country, but we are also home to the most improved district nationally, which is uMkhanyakude.”

TJ Motha the uMkhanyakude District Manager said when he took over uMkhanyakude in 2011, it was the worst-performing district. “Out of 75 schools in the province then, uMkhanyakude was number 75. We had to do a lot of groundwork over the years to improve the results. We had to build unity and make sure one teacher’s strength supplements the weakness of another. One of the biggest challenges was getting people to stay in the rural district. “I began to lead by example and many emulated what I was doing,” Motha said.

For the provincial top 10, prizes included full scholarships, laptops and vouchers. For the number one achiever, there was a medical aid benefit for the duration of the studies. Caden Govender from Greenbury Secondary School in Phoenix was announced as the province’s top matric achiever. Caden obtained seven distinctions, he also became number one in Accounting for Quintile 5 schools in the Pinetown district. He plans to study Actuarial Science at Wits University.

“I had to do what works for me. My methodology is different, be yourself, be unique, find your own method and just do what works for you.” He thanked his family, extended family and teachers for their support during his matric journey. “I’ve always heard about the usual route of doing medicine after matric from a lot of top 10 candidates. But I just want to follow a different route. I love maths and I want a challenge,” he said.

KZN 2024 NSC Release of results which was held at the Durban ICC. From left is KZN Premier Thami Ntuli, Caden Govender (The top student from KZN from Greenbury Secondary), Minister of higher education Dr. Nobuhle Pamela Nkabane and KZN MEC for Education Sipho Hlomuka. Picture: Sibonelo Ngcobo Manqoba Sibusiso Buthelezi, from Zimele Secondary School, took the second spot. He did seven subjects and obtained distinctions in all of them. “I plan to study actuarial science at the University of Cape Town in the academic year of 2025.” “To the matric Class of 2025, they must treat matric as a marathon not a sprint. They must start practising as early as possible. Along the way they'll gradually increase and they will not have so much stress during their exam sessions because they would have covered much work earlier.

“Everyone around me was very supportive, my teachers, my parents, my family and my friends. I made a lot of sacrifices during my matric, I had to cut off some time with friends and many other things that are possible distractions,” he said. KZN 2024 NSC Release of results which was held at the Durban ICC. From left is KZN Premier Thami Ntuli, Manqoba Sibusiso Buthelezi (second top student from KZN from Zimele secondary), Minister of Higher Education Dr. Nobuhle Pamela Nkabane and KZN MEC for Education Sipho Hlomuka. Picture: Sibonelo Ngcobo Kwandokuhle Mhlungu from Phendukani Full Service High School in Newcastle’s Amajuba District, obtained eight distinctions and was ranked number three in the province. “I’m excited, it means a new start for my future. I will be studying medicine at the University of Cape Town. I like working with things that challenge me to keep developing myself,” said Wandokuhle.

Ligugu Ayanda Mkhize from Adam’s College secured fourth place. The fifth spot was a tie. Other top achievers are: Gift Mlambo from Mandla Mthethwa School.

Mari Relling from Westville Girls High. Nonhlonipho Mayenziwe Nzuza from Sinethezekile Combined School. Shai Pitout from Little Flower Secondary.

Philisiwe Sthandiswa Ngubane from Zuzulwazi Junior Secondary. Amanda Ngema from Vukile High School and Philile Nokubonga Mngqayi from Nkombose Secondary.