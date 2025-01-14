KwaZulu-Natal learner earns 10 distinctions

Two KwaZulu-Natal schools, Reddam House Ballito and Reddam House Umhlanga have achieved remarkable performance in the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations, with a 100% pass rate and 99% bachelor's degree pass rate. The matric class of 2024 earned a total of 239 distinctions across both campuses of the Inspired Education Group schools, with an outstanding average of 2.6 per student.

Additionally, 32 pupils received four or more distinctions, and the two schools combined for a remarkable 74% average. Ruth Kesene, a student from Reddam House Umhlanga, received 10 distinctions. Kesene earned a national ranking in the top 5% in six or more subjects, putting her on the IEB Outstanding Achievement List, while Pirash Baijnath earned a national ranking in the top 5% in five subjects, landing him on the IEB Commendable Achievement List.

"Congratulations to our incredible class of 2024! Their achievements reflect not only their hard work and determination but also the unwavering commitment of their teachers and families who supported them throughout this journey," said Inspired Education Group’s chief executive, Ravi Nadasen. Ten pupils from the school made the IEB's list of top 1% scorers in 12 subjects. From the Ballito branch, Kaity Trembath took first place, followed by Pirash Baijnath, Shayur Bansee, Jaime Ferguson, Amber Lewis, Ella Matthews, Gianna Reddy, Ramze Williams, Walther de Bruin, and Jean Yu from the school in Umhlanga.

President Cyril Ramaphosa also congratulated the matriculants for their historic achievement. "These results bear testimony to learners' personal commitment and the advances in our basic education sector. "They also provide proof that we are undoing apartheid's planned legacy of intergenerational indignity, disadvantage, and poverty for the majority of South Africans," he said.