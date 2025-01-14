KwaZulu-Natal sees significant improvements in 2024 NSC results, achieves 89.5 percent pass rate

KwaZulu-Natal has made remarkable strides in the 2024 National Senior Certificate (NSC) results, recording an impressive 89.5% pass rate, up from 86.4% in 2023. With 161,962 candidates writing the exams, 144,990 learners successfully passed, marking a significant achievement for the province.

Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Thami Ntuli, celebrated the improvement, emphasising the collective effort of all stakeholders in the education sector. KwaZulu-Natal not only produced the highest number of candidates but also claimed the top spot nationally for Bachelor’s passes, with a total of 84,000 learners achieving Bachelor’s study passes.

The province saw an increase in learners obtaining Bachelor’s passes, rising from 45.7% in 2023 to 52.2% in 2024.

Notably, the percentage of learners attaining diploma passes decreased from 27.7% to 26.4%, reflecting qualitative improvements in the overall performance. "This increase from 86.4% to 89.5% represents an overall improvement of 3.1%," said Ntuli. "It’s a testament to the hard work of our learners, teachers, and all those who support our education system."

Every district in KwaZulu-Natal showed improvement in their pass rates, with some districts achieving notable gains: Umkhanyakude district emerged as the top-performing district in the country, improving from 90% in 2023 to 92.8% in 2024, a 2.8% increase.

Ugu district rose from 89.5% in 2023 to 91.7% in 2024, reflecting a 2.2% improvement.

Amajuba showed a 2.8% increase, from 87% in 2023 to 89.8% in 2024.

Umlazi saw the biggest improvement of 3.8%, moving from 86% in 2023 to 89.8% in 2024.

Other districts such as Pinetown, Umgungundlovu, and Umzinyathi also posted improvements, highlighting the province’s commitment to enhancing educational outcomes at the grassroots level.



KwaZulu-Natal made significant strides in gender equity, with both male and female candidates performing almost equally. Females recorded a pass rate of 89.4%, while males passed at 89.6%.

"This represents an improvement in gender parity, and an advance in the fight for gender equity," Ntuli said. Additionally, the province saw a reduction in underperforming schools. In 2023, 18 schools recorded pass rates below 40%, but this number has now decreased to just 10.



Furthermore, there were no schools in KwaZulu-Natal with a 0% pass rate in 2024, signaling further progress. Ntuli also extended a message of encouragement to those who did not pass, emphasising the importance of resilience and perseverance.

"To those who may not have passed, this is not the end of the world. The Department runs the Second Chances Programme, which provides an opportunity for you to rewrite," said Ntuli.

"Never give up, always keep trying. Success is measured not by the number of times you fall, but by the number of times you rise and face the journey again." In a heartening example of second chances, learners from the Correctional Services Examination Centres achieved 100% pass rates. Schools such as Kuseni Secondary, Qalakabusha Secondary, and Sicebengolwazi Secondary all reported full pass rates, with candidates turning their lives around through. The success extended to special schools across the province, with institutions such as Vuleka School for the Deaf (King Cetshwayo), AM Moolla Spes Nova (Pinetown), and Open Air (Umlazi) all achieving 100% pass rates.