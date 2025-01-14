KwaZulu-Natal's Matric Class of 2024 congratulated for remarkable achievements

The release of the NSC result for KwaZulu-Natal was held at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre (ICC) on Tuesday, January 14. In attendance were top achieving learners, their principals and dignitaries in the education space.

Braveman Ntuli who stood in for the mayor of eThekwini, Cyril Xaba, said he conveys his profound gratitude for the impressive achievements of the matriculants. "We are aware that the provincial 2024 NSC results is a combination of many years of hard work by learners, teachers, parents and the community at large. We want to recognise your fighting spirit and to celebrate your achievements," said Ntuli. He quoted father of the nation Nelson Mandela's famous saying that education is the most powerful weapon which one can use to change the world.

"As we congratulate the class of 2024 for displaying resilience and dedication, it is our hope that they will proceed to the next level and pursue their studies at various institutions of learning in the country," he added. The Minister of Higher Education, Dr Nobuhle Nkabane echoed these sentiments. She said that 2024 reminded everyone of the importance of the education of African children.

"I am to report that the performance of KZN is second only to the Free State which performed at 90.99%, with this province coming at 89.52%. "This is a remarkable achievement ...I welcome the Grade 12 class of 2024 to the post-school education and training environment. Higher education plays a crucial role in fostering skills necessary for our citizens to strive in an increasingly digital world," said Nkabane. She went on to say that students must be equipped with competencies required to succeed in a rapidly evolving job market.