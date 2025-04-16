KZN Blind and Deaf Society seeks donations for inclusive recreational centre

DUE to the lack of recreational spaces for people who are blind, the KZN Blind and Deaf Society is calling for donations for a recreational centre to serve as a safe and inclusive space for blind residents to unwind. The society is appealing for items to furnish and equip the recreation centre. This includes lounge seating, braille and large print board games, card games for the blind, and an audio book library.

The centre will be based at the society’s premises in Ismail C Meer Street in Durban central. Yegeshne Naidu, from the society, said the centre would be opened once enough resources were secured. “We also need donations of smart TVs with captioning facilities, interactive gaming consoles with accessible features, sensory and tactile play equipment, musical instruments and a coffee station with accessible appliances.

“This space will allow us to cater to the social and educational needs of blind people who visit the society. The centre is aimed at allowing those who cannot see, maintain their friendships, while engaging in activities and socialising. "There are currently few or no recreational facilities for people who are blind, so we are appealing for sensory and tactile equipment and devices, which are voice activated, so we can offer this to them for their development,” said Naidu. Ralph Munsamy, a blind resident from Pinetown, praised the society for its dedication.

“I am 44-years-old and people still speak to my mother or someone I am with, if they want to ask me something. I urge people to move away from the perception that blind people cannot articulate themselves, or that you cannot have a conversation with us because we cannot see. “There is not much inclusion. However, as a self-sufficient blind person, I ensure I make the most of the abilities that I do have. I love playing musical instruments and was a part of a church band for many years. I was also employed as a switchboard operator. I never let my disability get the better of me." He said blind people were “severely disadvantaged”.

“We are overlooked in society. A few places have voice-activated lifts or services to keep us safe, or ensure we are self-sufficient. This means we will have to have someone with us to ensure our safety. The society’s recreational centre will allow those who are blind to socialise and take part in games and other activities in a safe space. It's a brilliant idea. “The society’s efforts must be recognised by the government. They too must follow suit and have more facilities for disabled people. I would like to see spaces at the beach for blind people, more sporting activities that cater for blind people, and supervised pools." Mannie Sagadavan, 77, from Cato Manor, retired 15 years ago after working at FNB for 30 years.

He and his two sisters, Manormoney Nagie, 80, and Vellli Nagie, 66, are blind. He said while there were some activities for those who were blind, the closure of post offices meant he could no longer access audio books. “Reading is recreation for us. As an avid reader, I am disappointed I cannot get audio books via the post office anymore. I am glad the society will have an audio book library and braille books for us. This will enable us to continue our passion for reading.

“The only braille book available in the municipal libraries near me was Long Walk to Freedom. I am thrilled that society will give us an array of books." Chatsworth couple, Visa Pillay, 60, and Dean Pillay, 66, from Montford, are both blind. They welcomed the news of the recreational centre opening for blind residents. “I was employed at the KZN Blind and Deaf Society for many years, and from my experience, in Chatsworth alone, I know of about 60 other people who are blind. There are various challenges and it is easy to become bored and depressed.

“I do knitting, baking, cooking, and am involved in the church. Being in this condition never stopped me from achieving what I wanted to achieve. But others may feel hindered due to a lack of recreational spaces. "The centre will allow for socialising and people can get together to play cards, board games and read. This is something that is much-needed. We are excited that we will have a safe space to interact. I hope the opening of the recreation centre ensures that more blind people can socialise and draw inspiration from each other,” said Visa. Dean said the activities, games, and reading material for blind people were costly and not easily available.