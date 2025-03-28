KZN MEC for Education addresses intimidation and political regalia at Shakaskraal Primary School

Sipho Hlomuka, the MEC for Education in KwaZulu-Natal, recently led a visit to Shakaskraal Primary School in the iLembe District. The visit was in response to allegations of intimidation by the school principal, who supposedly coerced staff to wear political regalia or face dismissal.

Teachers were allegedly forced to wear uMkhonto weSizwe (MK Party) clothing. The teacher is accused of politicking at the school. "He is also said to have instructed teachers and learners to wear political party regalia, or face termination," said Department spokesperson Mlu Mtshali.

He said MEC Hlomuka has instructed the department to investigate allegations of coercion and intimidation of educators. "Should these allegations be true, this would constitute unethical and unprofessional behaviour, and a dismissible offence." Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel. Hlomuka said while the complaint has been noted, he appealed that the department be given space to fully investigate these allegations.

During the visit on Friday, Hlomuka emphasised the need of education's neutrality and freedom from political influence and meddling. He emphasised the significance of following KZN Circular No. 29 of 2025, which governs professional conduct at educational institutions. "We as a Department will not tolerate political campaigns in our schools and emphasised that this incident serves as a critical reminder to all schools and communities that education should be apolitical and safeguarded from political activities and influence," Hlomuka said. The South African Council for Educators (SACE) said an educator should respect the dignity, beliefs and constitutional rights of teachers and learners, which includes the right to privacy and confidentiality.