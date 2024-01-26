Loot’s Back-to-Varsity Essentials: The Finance Edition

We’re nearing the start of the new academic year, and now is the time to ensure that you are equipped with the essentials you need to make this year the best one yet. We’ve teamed up with Loot.co.za to compile a list of must-have varsity handbooks for all you Finance fanatics.

The admin that comes with the academic year might be the most stressful and overwhelming time of the year, a close second to your exam prep. Nothing is more convenient and reassuring than finding a space with all your essentials available at the click of a button. Let’s dub it productive *Retail Therapy*. Now, let’s get into checking off your 2024 book list: 1. SAICA Student Handbook 2023/2024 Volume 1 (Paperback) This Volume 1 handbook includes the Annotated IFRS® Standards in five parts (A1, A2, B, C1 and C2) and the Conceptual Framework for Financial Reporting, listed on Loot at R1,145.

2. A Student's Approach To Taxation In South Africa 2024 (Paperback) The purpose of this book is to combine in one volume the provisions of the Income Tax Act 58 of 1962, as it applies to individuals and businesses for the year of assessment ending 28 Feb.

Written for undergraduate students, it uses simple language, and the relevant sections of the Act are explained in simple terms. This handbook is on sale at R799. 3. SILKE: South African Income Tax 2024 (Paperback) This title, on sale at R975, aims to provide a book that simplifies the understanding and application of tax legislation in South Africa for students and general tax practitioners.

4. SAICA Student Handbook 2023/2024 Volume 3 (Paperback) SAICA Volume 3 contains tax legislation and is on sale at R675. The following Acts are included: Income Tax Act (1962), Value-Added Tax Act (1991), Estate Duty Act (1955), Transfer Duty Act (1949), Securities Transfer Tax Act (2007) and Tax Administration Act (2011). 5. SAICA Student Handbook 2023/2024 Volume 2 (Paperback)