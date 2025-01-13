BLOG | Highest pass rate ever as 87.3% of 2024 Matric class pass

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube announced that the 2024 National Senior Certificate (NSC) matric class achieved a pass rate of 87.3%. She said this was a year-on year increase.

In 2023, the pass rate was 82.9%, and in 2022 it was 80.1%. In 2021, the pass rate was 76.4%. Gwarube said every province achieved above 84% pass rate.

Provincial improvement a sign that the schooling system is maturing — IOL News (@IOL) January 13, 2025 "At a provincial level, I am pleased to announce that every province improved on its performance from 2023 and every province achieved above 84%," Gwarube said. Free State is the best performing province at 91%, increasing its pass rate from 89% in 2023.

KwaZulu-Natal was the second best performing province with a pass rate of 89.5%, an increase of 3.2% from 2023. Gauteng was at number three, and increased its pass rate to 88.4% in 2024 from 85.4% in 2023. North West was number 4 with 87.5%, which represents an increase of 5.9% from 2023.

The Western Cape was fifth with a pass rate of 86.6%, which represents an increase of 5% from 2023. She said the three remaining provinces all received a "rounded off pass rate of 85%". "However, they are ranked according to highest raw percentage points achieved," she said. Limpopo came in at number 6, with a pass rate of 85.01%. This represents an increase of 5.5% from 2023.

Mpumalanga was number seven with a pass rate of 84.99% - a significant increase of 8% from 2023. Eastern Cape achieved a pass rate of 84.98% and came in at number 8 with a 3.6% increase from 2023. Most improved province

Northern Cape was number 9 with a 84.2% pass rate. "It is also important to add that the Northern Cape is the most improved province." The Northern Cape saw and increase of 8.3% from 2023.

"No-fee schools improved their pass rate from 81% in 2023 to 85.8% in 2024.This too is another sign that our schooling system is maturing," Gwarube said. [WATCH]: @DBE_SA Minister @Siviwe_G has announced that South Africa’s 2024 Matric Pass Rate is 87.3%, the highest matric pass rate in the history of our country.



Gauteng’s Class of 2024 achieved an exceptional pass rate of 88.4%, third highest in the country and an increase from… pic.twitter.com/qeTzn0gPBz — Gauteng Department of Education (@EducationGP1) January 13, 2025 Bachelor passes KwaZulu-Natal achieved the highest number of Bachelor passes with over 84,000. Gauteng achieved over 66,000 and the Eastern Cape over 45,000.

