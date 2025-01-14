Calls for unity as South Africa’s matric results hit record high

Political parties have been urged not to politicise the matric results but to offer actionable solutions to the country’s educational challenges. On Monday evening, Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube announced the 2024 matric results in Johannesburg, revealing a national pass rate of 87.3%—the highest in the country’s history. This marks a 4.4% improvement compared with the 2023 cohort.

Reacting to the results, Srinivasen Naidoo, chairperson of the civil organisation Real Democracy, said political parties should focus on celebrating the learners’ achievements. “This moment is about their dedication and achievements—not political point-scoring,” he said. “We call on all political parties to use this time to support the youth, propose actionable solutions to educational challenges, and avoid divisive rhetoric.” Naidoo reiterated his organisation’s call for free education, noting that financial barriers prevent many students from pursuing tertiary studies. “Real Democracy remains focused on advocating for free, quality education for all and addressing systemic inequalities in the education system,” he added.

Naidoo also congratulated matriculants on their achievements and encouraged those who did not succeed to remain determined. Themba Godi, former chair of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts and political leader, appealed to politicians to prioritise students over partisan interests. “The major weakness of the political class is a lack of patriotism, putting the nation first beyond partisan interests,” Godi said. “Any intervention must be for the people rather than purely point-scoring.” ATM leader Vuyo Zungula emphasised the need for constructive criticism to address shortcomings in the education system. “It is unacceptable that after 12 years of schooling, many learners leave high school without the skills necessary to sustain themselves or their families,” Zungula said.

He called for an education system that prioritises entrepreneurial skills, critical thinking, and job creation. “Political parties should unite to advocate for an education system prioritising quality, access, and practical outcomes. The future of our nation depends on it.” Fhatuwani Makahane, a researcher and student counsellor at the University of South Africa, said political parties should help resolve educational challenges. “We are raising future leaders who may one day lead the country. We need to ensure we resolve issues, including improving the education system, with political parties offering effective leadership,” he said.

Record-breaking Matric Results The Independent Examinations Board (IEB) reported an overall pass rate of 98.47% for the 2024 National Senior Certificate, with 89.37% of candidates qualifying for degree study. A total of 14,990 full-time and 1,314 part-time candidates wrote the IEB NSC exams in October and November last year, compared with 13,967 full-time and 1,213 part-time candidates in 2023. Among provinces, KwaZulu-Natal led with 84,000 bachelor passes, accounting for nearly half (47.8%) of all candidates nationwide qualifying for higher education. Gauteng followed with 66,000 bachelor passes, while the Eastern Cape achieved 45,000. Meanwhile, the Department of Basic Education confirmed a possible breach of matric results earlier this week, prompting an investigation involving State Security and the Hawks.