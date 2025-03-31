Minister Gwarube calls for justice in the case of seven-year-old Cwecwe



Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube has taken a strong stance on the horrifying case of a seven-year-old girl, affectionately known as Cwecwe, who was allegedly raped at Bergview College in Matatiele, Eastern Cape, calling for justice in her case. Addressing attendees at the Uyinene Mrwetyana Commemorative Lecture at Kingswood High School, Gwarube voiced her outrage at the ongoing violence against children in schools, highlighting the need for urgent action and justice.

“This week has been heavy for most, where we have been made aware of children who have been sexually assaulted in their schools - by adults who are meant to protect them,” Gwarube stated, referring to Cwecwe’s case. “This child was brutally violated, and her perpetrators are yet to be found and prosecuted.” The young girl was reportedly attacked on school grounds while waiting for transport. Despite the incident being reported to the police in October of last year, no arrests have been made.

However, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu revealed that authorities have identified three individuals as suspects, including the school principal. "All outstanding statements have since been obtained by the investigating officer. DNA tests have also been conducted. The senior State Prosecutor will be consulted in the coming week, and the family will be provided feedback on the matter," Mchunu said. During her speech, Gwarube emphasised that schools should be sanctuaries for learning and safety for all children, stressing that it is unacceptable for any child to face the threat of assault in such environments.

“Justice must be served. Yes. But more must be done to rid our schools of sexual predators,” she stressed, advocating for stricter vetting procedures for individuals working with children. Gwarube expressed her commitment to taking legislative action alongside Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi to ensure comprehensive background checks are conducted on anyone who interacts with children in the education system. “We cannot simply be angry; we must let that anger fuel us into action. As elected leaders, we must relentlessly pursue creating safe places for all our children,” she urged.