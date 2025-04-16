Minister Nkabane condemns violence at Walter Sisulu University following deadly protests

Minister of Higher Education and Training Dr Nobuhle Nkabane has condemned the violent protests at Walter Sisulu University's Mthatha campus in the Eastern Cape that claimed the life of one person and left other students injured. The chaos erupted on the evening of Monday, April 14, when students reportedly mobilised to protest the poor conditions of their residence.

Pictures showing the deteriorating condition of student accommodation, reportedly accredited by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), have been circulating on social media. The pictures show floors and walls missing tiles, as well as ceilings in a state of disrepair. On Tuesday morning around 7am, students allegedly stormed the on-campus home of the residence manager and his family, confronting him over the state of their living conditions and later setting his vehicle on fire.

“It is alleged that the residence manager shot two male students, one died on the scene, and another survived and was rushed to hospital,” said Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Nobantu Ganta. “It is further reported that students mobilised, and in the process, the residence manager’s car was set alight and his wife was struck on the head with a hard object.” She said members of Mthatha Public Order Policing (POP) rescued the family.

Ganta stated that no arrests have been made because students are reportedly preventing police from accessing the crime scene or speaking with witnesses The university later confirmed that the deceased was not a registered student at the institution. “This individual is not a registered student nor a staff member of the university,” said university spokesperson Yonela Tukwayo.

“Authorities are working to determine the identity of the deceased and the reason for their involvement in the incident.” Photos shared on social media show missing tiles and deteriorating ceilings inside student residences at Walter Sisulu University. Meanwhile, Nkabane expressed deep concern over the unrest and extended her condolences to the family of the deceased while wishing a full recovery to those injured. “She also extends support to the staff member and his family who were affected by the attack,” said Nkabane’s spokesperson, Camagwini Mavovana.

Nkabane strongly condemned all forms of violence and intimidation on university campuses, emphasising that institutions of higher learning must remain safe spaces for learning, dialogue, and development. In response to the incident, Nkabane has engaged with Walter Sisulu University Vice-Chancellor Professor Rushiella Nolundi Songca to receive a full briefing and offer the department’s support. The minister also requested a comprehensive report on the incident “as a matter of urgency and without delay".

Nkabane is expected to visit the university to meet with stakeholders, assess the situation, and ensure that appropriate safety measures are implemented to protect the campus community.