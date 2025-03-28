Mitchell Park Zoo to undergo restoration: nearby parks offer holiday fun

While the city works on restoring Mitchell Park Zoo, residents and visitors can still enjoy themselves during the upcoming school holidays at nearby parks. Gugu Sisilana, the spokesperson for the eThekwini Municipality, said options included the newly-revamped People’s Park at Moses Mabhida Stadium, Jameson Park, Botanical Gardens, and Gugu Dlamini Park.

The city will temporarily close the zoo in Morningside to repair and revamp the facility, which has deteriorated due to ageing and flood damage. Internal resources will be utilised to fund the repairs, revamp work for the fencing and the paving. The play area has been sponsored. “The park, which is more than 100 years old, was among the city's facilities affected by the recurrent adverse weather conditions over the years. The park also sustained significant damage during the recent floods," said Sisilana. “To restore the park to its superior state, the Parks, Recreation, and Culture (PRC) Unit will close it to the public. Public safety concerns, including unsafe playground equipment and exposed concrete surfaces, necessitated the closure. This was exacerbated by the flood damage."

The restoration work will be undertaken in partnership with organisations such as the Woodford Group and On the Verge. “The work will bring together local businesses and community members in supporting the park’s restoration and enhancement. Currently, the PRC Unit is renewing flowerbeds and removing hazardous playground equipment. New equipment, sponsored by the Woodford Group, will be installed in the play area. A contractor will commence revamping the park’s fencing, including the zoo, in April. "Mitchell Park Zoo is currently home to 701 animals from 91 species. There are 328 birds from 70 species, 75 mammals from 9 species, 45 reptiles from 7 species, and 253 fish and others from 5 species.

“These animals are cared for seven days a week by a dedicated team of animal keepers and support staff who feed them and clean their enclosures. While all animals will remain on-site during the revamp work, they will however be moved to different enclosures within the park as work is undertaken. Their well-being will remain of paramount priority during this period." Some of the birds may temporarily move to the Umgeni River Bird Park, while repairs and renovations are undertaken to the aviaries. The birds will return as soon as the enclosures have been repaired. She said the refurbishment aimed to create a safe, engaging, and sustainable space for the community.