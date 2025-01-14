Parents and learners warned against scams during higher learning admissions

Learners and parents have been urged to remain vigilant against criminals seeking to exploit them during the university and college registration period. With many students, including the Class of 2024 matriculants, entering tertiary institutions for the first time, Srinivasen Naidoo, chairperson of the organisation Real Democracy, cautioned against falling prey to extortion and bribery schemes.

“Alleged extortion and bribery attempts in educational institutions are symptoms of broader systemic corruption and inefficiency,” Naidoo said. “This is unacceptable and must be addressed through stricter oversight, transparent admissions processes, and harsher penalties for those exploiting vulnerable families.” Need for Transparency and Reform Naidoo called for more effective planning and funding to streamline integration into universities and TVET colleges, discouraging desperate measures by learners and parents. “We propose increasing infrastructure investment in these institutions to expand capacity and improving the online, centralised application system to reduce bureaucracy and stress,” he said. “The inefficiencies are unforgivable, and NSFAS shortcomings only add to the turmoil.”

He also emphasised the importance of robust career guidance programmes in high schools to better prepare learners for post-matric opportunities. Naidoo suggested creating offramps at Grade 10 to allow learners to pursue studies in trades as a way to ease the pressure on higher learning institutions. Encouragement Amid Challenges ATM leader Vuyo Zungula urged learners who face rejection due to limited university space not to lose hope. “Education is a lifelong journey, with many pathways to success,” he said. “We encourage learners to explore opportunities at TVET colleges, community programmes, online learning platforms, or apprenticeships while pursuing their passions.” Zungula echoed calls for a future where education is “free, accessible, and diversified” to meet the needs of all learners, aligning with the MK Party’s stance.