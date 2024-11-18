'Pens down parties’ are a hard no! KZN DBE warns learners against year end revelry

The Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal is warning learners against hosting or attending year end parties, also known as pens down parties. The department says these parties are usually organisations following the end of Grade 12 examinations.

"These activities, which include public drinking, vandalism, and inappropriate behaviour such as tearing and writing on school uniforms, undermine the values of respect and responsibility we strive to instil in our learners," the department said in a statement. It added that while the end of exams mark a major milestone, learners are urged to celebrate the achievement responsibly in a manner that reflects dignity and respect for themselves, their peers and community. "While we commend our learners for completing this critical chapter of their academic journey, we cannot condone activities that place

them and others at risk. Let us prioritise safety, respect for property, and the wellbeing of our communities during this time. "We encourage parents, guardians, and communities to work together with schools to prevent risky ‘Pens Down’ events. Learners should remember that their actions not only impact upon themselves but also reflect on their schools and families," said KZN DOE MEC, Sipho Hlomuka. In June 2022, 21 youngsters were killed at a pens down party at the Enyobeni tavern in the Eastern Cape.