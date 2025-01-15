Physical Sciences maverick from rural KZN excels in matric exams and in top 10 in province

KwaZulu-Natal's matric class of 2024 did not play when it comes to their achievement. These learners raised the pass rate from 86.4 to 89.5%. That is impressive increase of more that 3%.

Shai Pitout, a learner from Little Flower School (LFS) in the quaint town of Ixopo is among those contributed to the province's prestige. He was awarded as number seven in the province and number one for the Harry Gwala District at the release of the NSC results at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre on Tuesday. On walking the stage to receive his well-deserved awards, Pitout told IOL that the moment felt surreal.

The star pupil, giddy with excitement described himself as being a quiet person. "I am book smart and always have my nose in a book," he said. Pitout who is of mixed ethnicity, has a white father and an Asian mother started at LFS in 2017 doing Grade 6. Despite not being fluent in IsiZulu, he scored a distinction (A) on the language, a fact that his principal who accompanied him to the event was very proud of. He sang the school's praises saying that the teachers are exceptional at what they do.

"My favourite subject is Physical Sciences, and it also happens to be among the ones I excel at the most academically." Pitout is planning to head to the University of Cape Town to study a passion of his, chemical engineering. This career choice, he said is inspired by his vision for the future as he sees it being a viable option in the long run.

"I'm passionate about the environment and with chemical engineering, I will have a wide skillset to apply to that skillset so that I contribute towards issues that the world is facing," he added. Pitout advised learners from other rural towns to think beyond the confines of their relatively small areas and reach for the stars. "It's all about the mentality. You must not tell yourself that because you are from a rural area you will not do well. "We are proof of that. Many people who are top achievers are from quantile one, two and three schools (groups of schools in each province catering for the poorest learners).