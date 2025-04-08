Prof Seithuti Moshokoa appointed as new executive director of the South African Mathematics Foundation

The South African Mathematics Foundation (SAMF) has appointed Professor Seithuti Moshokoa as its new Executive Director.
Prof Moshokoa's journey began in the classrooms of Limpopo, where he ignited a passion for learning as a Mathematics and Physical Science teacher at Maolwe High School.
His leadership skills soon shone through at Kgapane High School, where he embraced greater responsibilities. These formative years spent in under-resourced communities instilled in him a profound commitment to education, one that has only strengthened with time.
His academic credentials are unmatched, featuring a Primary Teachers Diploma, a BSc with majors in Mathematics and Psychology, and an Honours and Masters in Mathematics from Unisa. He culminated his academic pursuits with a PhD in Mathematics, specialised in topological structures, also from Unisa. Additionally, a Certificate in Higher Education Management from Wits University has equipped him with the strategic insight necessary to lead in today's complex educational milieu.
Throughout his career, Prof Moshokoa has held various esteemed positions across Unisa and Tshwane University of Technology, most notably as Professor and Head of Department. His legacy encompasses a dedicated focus on enhancing both research and teaching, ensuring that students receive an enriching and comprehensive education. Beyond academia, he has passionately engaged with the community by organising winter schools, tutoring learners, and actively promoting careers in mathematics through national radio initiatives. His decade-long service on SAMF’s Board of Directors has further solidified his understanding of the Foundation’s mission and goals.
Now appointed as Executive Director, Prof Moshokoa is eager to implement his vision for mathematics education in South Africa. A key focus area for him in the coming three years will be to strengthen the teacher training curriculum at higher education institutions. He is equally committed to securing the Foundation’s financial stability by attracting new funding partners, tapping into multiple avenues to bolster the foundation's initiatives.
Addressing inequalities in learner support stands out as a priority for Prof Moshokoa. He asserts that every learner, especially those participating in national and international Olympiads, deserves tailored support effectively catered to their unique needs. His strategic plan includes developing specialised interventions for students who may struggle with mathematical concepts, aiming to improve overall participation rates and inspire a new generation of South Africans to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.
As he takes on this leadership role, Prof Moshokoa is acutely aware of the educational landscape’s challenges. He expresses concern about the misconception that SAMF competes with other organisations in the field. Instead, he emphasises the Foundation's unique and essential role in supporting students and teachers across the nation. His vision is rooted in collaboration, clarity of purpose, and building strong partnerships within the broader education ecosystem.
"As we welcome Prof Seithuti Moshokoa into this pivotal chapter at SAMF, there is a collective sense of confidence in his ability to guide the Foundation towards a brighter future—one where mathematics education is accessible, engaging, and truly valued," said the SAMF.
IOL