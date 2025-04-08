Prof Seithuti Moshokoa appointed as new executive director of the South African Mathematics Foundation

Prof Moshokoa's journey began in the classrooms of Limpopo, where he ignited a passion for learning as a Mathematics and Physical Science teacher at Maolwe High School.

His leadership skills soon shone through at Kgapane High School, where he embraced greater responsibilities. These formative years spent in under-resourced communities instilled in him a profound commitment to education, one that has only strengthened with time.

His academic credentials are unmatched, featuring a Primary Teachers Diploma, a BSc with majors in Mathematics and Psychology, and an Honours and Masters in Mathematics from Unisa. He culminated his academic pursuits with a PhD in Mathematics, specialised in topological structures, also from Unisa. Additionally, a Certificate in Higher Education Management from Wits University has equipped him with the strategic insight necessary to lead in today's complex educational milieu.

Throughout his career, Prof Moshokoa has held various esteemed positions across Unisa and Tshwane University of Technology, most notably as Professor and Head of Department. His legacy encompasses a dedicated focus on enhancing both research and teaching, ensuring that students receive an enriching and comprehensive education. Beyond academia, he has passionately engaged with the community by organising winter schools, tutoring learners, and actively promoting careers in mathematics through national radio initiatives. His decade-long service on SAMF’s Board of Directors has further solidified his understanding of the Foundation’s mission and goals.