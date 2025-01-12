Professor Lethiwe Nzama-Sithole earns nomination for prestigious Woman of Stature Award in education

The University of Joburg’s Professor Lethiwe Nzama-Sithole has been nominated for the prestigious Woman of Stature Award in the Women in Education category. The Woman of Stature Awards, recognises exceptional talent and hard work of local businesswomen and entrepreneurs.

Professor Nzama-Sithole’s nomination is in recognition of her exceptional leadership as Associate Professor and Deputy Head of Commercial Accounting, where she has made outstanding contributions to academia and community development. Nzama-Sithole stands as a beacon of exceptional leadership in her role as Associate Professor and Deputy Head of Commercial Accounting, the university said, adding that her dedication to academia and community development has been nothing short of exemplary. "Education is not just about imparting knowledge—it's about transforming lives and building future leaders," she remarked upon receiving the nomination, underscoring her unwavering commitment to excellence in education.

"This nomination affirms our commitment to excellence in academia while nurturing well-rounded professionals who will make meaningful contributions to society," she said. Her vision extends beyond mere academic achievement. Professor Nzama-Sithole aims to cultivate an educational environment that produces not only technically skilled graduates but ethical leaders deeply aware of their influence on South Africa's future. Her innovative teaching philosophy intertwines rigorous academic standards with practical application, drastically changing the landscape of how internal auditing and ethics are taught at the university level.

Throughout her illustrious career, Professor Nzama-Sithole has continuously pushed the envelope, promoting a growth mindset among her students, the university said. She believes in encouraging all students to hone their critical thinking and problem-solving skills, preparing them for the complexities of both social and professional environments while her holistic approach ensures students are equipped with not just technical knowledge but also essential soft skills, preparing them for success in today’s dynamic business world. The Deputy Head of the Department of Commercial Accounting, Professor Nzama-Sithole has been a driving force behind numerous curriculum innovations that aptly bridge theoretical knowledge with real-world industry needs, the university said.