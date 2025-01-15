Public schools reopen across South Africa as ANC commits to education excellence

Public schools across South Africa reopened on Wednesday, marking the start of the 2025 academic year. Learners returned to classrooms with excitement and anticipation following a holiday period that saw significant preparations by educators and communities to ensure a smooth start to the year. The African National Congress (ANC) emphasised its commitment to prioritising education, celebrating the achievements of the class of 2024 and years of investment in policies aimed at transforming the education sector.

The party highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts between school governing bodies, communities, and parents in ensuring the safety and readiness of schools. ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri underscored the significance of education as a national priority. "Education is the foundation of our nation's future. We have made strides to close the equality gap between urban and rural schools and will continue to invest in infrastructure, technology, and support programs that uplift all learners, regardless of their background," she said.

She also appealed to communities to actively support schools in creating an environment conducive to learning. "We urge parents, school governing bodies, and society at large to rally behind our schools and ensure the success of this academic year. Together, we can build a brighter future for every learner," Bhengu-Motsiri added. The ANC outlined several initiatives aimed at improving the quality of education, including the implementation of the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act, which guarantees universal access and equality in education.