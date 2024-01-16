Ready, Set, Learn: 'No reports to make us worry,’ says education department ahead of 2024 academic school year

As the dawn of the 2024 academic year breaks, schools across the country are bustling with activity and anticipation. The Department of Education has announced a smooth start, with teachers already back in schools and final preparations under way to welcome learners. According to Elijah Mhlanga, spokesperson for the department, the return of teachers has been seamless, with no major concerns reported.

“Since the return of teachers to school, we have not received any reports that would make us worry,” Elijah Mhlanga, spokesperson for the Department of Education told IOL. “All our teachers are back and are preparing to receive the learners,” he said. Mhlanga, however, noted that many parents who had moved provinces or cities were now trying to get their children enrolled at new schools and this was causing queues at some schools and education district offices.

“The majority of learners have, however, been placed at schools because of the processes that we put in place last year.So we just hope that people will be accepted tomorrow (Wednesday) with requests for admissions,” he said. Asked if all schools had received stationery and books, Mhlanga said they had and deliveries were made to schools last year. “Where there might be an issue is for the parents who are looking for spaces for their children in new schools. We delivered books and stationery based on last year’s enrolment; however, we will be able to still send stationery for schools that need to be topped up,” Mhlanga said.

With many anxious parents sending their children to Grade 1 and Grade 8 for the first time, Mhlanga had some advice. “If your child is going to Grade 1 for the first time, please make sure that he or she has everything that they will need for day one of tomorrow, but also prepare yourself to go with them to school so that you can ease them nicely into a new environment. “If your child is going to Grade 8, make sure that you accompany them as well, because they are going to a new environment. Provide support if your child is in the other grades and going to the same school and encourage them to do better and work towards improving their results this time around as opposed to what they obtained last year,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has called on scholar transport operators to prioritise the roadworthiness of their vehicles and ensure the timely renewal of their vehicle licence discs. “The responsibility of scholar transport operators extends to ensuring the safe daily travel of millions of learners between home and school,” the RTMC said in a statement. “This necessitates holding drivers and vehicles to a high standard, with strict adherence to safety protocols and road regulations. Achieving this standard involves conducting comprehensive vehicle inspections and maintenance checks on a regular basis.