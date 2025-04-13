Deadline approaching: Over 132,000 applications received for Grades R, 1 and 8

Western Cape parents have been reminded to apply for placements in Grade R, 1 or 8 for the 2026 school year before the admission window closes on Tuesday. The admissions applications window opened on Tuesday, 11 March 2025, and the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) said that they have already received applications for 132,226 learners in Grade R, 1 or 8 next year.

Education MEC David Maynier has reminded parents that they only have a few days left to apply. “We remain concerned that over 25,000 parents of current Grade 7 learners have not yet applied for a place in Grade 8 next year. “We appeal to these parents to apply before the on-time admissions window closes on 15 April 2025,” Maynier said.

“Applying on time will help the Western Cape Government to plan better for a place for your child next year. Don’t wait. “Apply for a place in a school for your child during the on-time admissions window.” All parents will need:

Identification – any one of the following can be submitted: Identity document (ID) or birth certificate of the learner;

Foreign learners: a passport or a copy of parent’s refugee or asylum seeker permit on which the learner’s name should appear;

If the learner has foreign parents but was born in South Africa: a handwritten birth certificate (DHA 19 form); or

If the learner was not born in South Africa: a passport or a refugee or asylum seeker permit issued in the learner’s name. Immunisation card or Road to Health chart – applicable to pre-primary and primary schools only. Latest official school report or academic report. Proof of residence e.g. rates account/lease agreement/an affidavit made at a police station confirming residence. The school application window frame is coming to a close. If any of these documents are unavailable, parents can submit a police affidavit indicating this in place of the missing document. Applications are to be submitted online, and documents will need to be scanned and uploaded to the online admissions system. Parents will not have to drop off certified hard copies of the documents when they apply. They will only submit certified hard copies to the school once they have been offered, and have accepted, a place in a school.