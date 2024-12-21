Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube says there is no tolerance for political abuse of the Bela Act

Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube has put her foot down and said she won't tolerate the weaponising of the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela Act) for political means. "Much has been said about this piece of legislation and at times it has regrettably been used as a political football.

"Additionally, our schools are not the battleground for narrow political interests. Our schools are and must be places of safety and learning. I will not allow any school to be abused. "I am today warning any person who seeks to victimise schools or school children outside of the rule of law that they will be dealt with harshly," she said. Gwarube was speaking on Saturday during a media briefing after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the authorisation of the Bela Act.

On Friday, IOL reported that the Bela Act came into effect despite the strong opposition expressed by parties in the government of national unity (GNU), particularly the Democratic Alliance (DA). DA member, Gwarube said that since the announcement; she has instructed a team to immediately develop guidelines that will be sent to all public schools and provincial education departments by the end of January 2025. "Furthermore, I have instructed the Department of Basic Education to continue with pace the process of developing draft regulations, norms and standards; and policy that will inform the implementation of this Act. I want these to be published for public comment within the next six months; taking us to June 2025," she said.

She emphasised that the Bela Act will be implemented, and she foresees its implementation. "This implementation will be done in a manner that protects the rights of all our children and all our schools from victimisation in any form, and at all times," she added. Meanwhile, the African National Congress said the implementation of the Bela Act was a victory for constitutional values and the vision of a united, non-racial,non-sexist country.

"We are aware of the anti-transformation pushback by forces opposed to change who are nostalgic of the apartheid past. "...We denounce baseless fearmongering by those who oppose these progressive changes, seeking to entrench outdated language hierarchies and exclude the majority from education opportunities," said ANC national spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri.