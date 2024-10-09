Making maths fun! Innovative teacher Sibusiso Mncube uses isiZulu and relatable scenarios to help learners

Sibusiso Mncube, a passionate maths and physical science teacher in KwaZulu-Natal, has found a unique way to make his lessons more engaging and understandable for his pupils. The dedicated teacher teaches maths in isiZulu, using relatable scenarios that resonate with his students’ daily lives.

He also creates songs that make his lessons accessible and less challenging, turning them into an enjoyable experience for the learners in his class. He connects maths problems to local scenarios, helping his students grasp maths concepts more easily. For instance, in one video, he composed his own song that details how to draw a graph using the y and x intercepts in Maskandi style.

In another one of his videos, he uses the example of a polygamous man who has two wives to solve a factorising and grouping maths problem.

Mncube shares videos of his lessons on his TikTok page, showcasing his innovative teaching methods that have caught the attention of his followers, who wish they had a maths teacher like him during their own school days. They also share that learning subjects in their mother tongue helps more learners grasp a subject and should be implemented widely. However, there are also viewers who criticise his method of teaching maths in isiZulu, saying that it will affect the students' progress in varsity, as they need to understand subjects in English.