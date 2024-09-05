McKenzie and Gwarube sign MOU to revitalise sports and the arts in schools

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie and his counterpart Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube have signed a memorandum of understanding to ‘strengthen the implementation of sports, arts, culture’ in public schools across the country. McKenzie said the agreement was a significant step towards unlocking untapped talent adding that the partnership will also help fast-track transformation in sports and the arts.

Some of South Africa’s major sporting codes such as cricket, hockey and swimming have in the past been slammed for lack of diversity in their teams. During the recently completed Olympic games in Paris, South Africa’s swimming representatives were all white and laid bare the apparent failure to transform the sport. The national cricket team also made headlines earlier this year during the T20 Cricket World Cup, for having just one black African player in Kagiso Rabada.

Breaking News

Groundbreaking agreement signed 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦GNU at work 🔥![CDATA[]]>🔥![CDATA[]]>🔥![CDATA[]]>🔥![CDATA[]]>🔥![CDATA[]]>🔥![CDATA[]]>🔥![CDATA[]]>🔥![CDATA[]]>🔥![CDATA[]]>🔥![CDATA[]]>🔥![CDATA[]]>🔥![CDATA[]]>🔥![CDATA[]]>🔥![CDATA[]]>🔥![CDATA[]]>🔥![CDATA[]]>🔥![CDATA[]]>🔥![CDATA[]]>🔥 pic.twitter.com/kwQzVac9XT — Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) September 4, 2024 “This agreement is a vital first step in unlocking talent and boosting transformation in both sport and the arts. “The key to transforming South African sports is to ensure that as many schools as possible – from the townships to rural areas and other less fortunate communities – gain access to similar kinds of facilities, coaching and equipment,“ McKenzie said

McKenzie also pointed out that South Africa has relied too heavily on private schools to develop talent. “For too long, South Africa’s national teams have relied on private schools as talent-feeders, which, while valuable, does not represent the full potential of this country,” Minister McKenzie said. Gwarube said with this partnership they want to reach as many schools as possible.