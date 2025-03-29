Snakebite victims at risk: South Africa's anti-venom crisis

The South African Vaccine Producers facility underwent extensive infrastructure and equipment upgrades, which contributed to the shortage of the production of antivenom undefined South Africa faces a critical anti-venom shortage due to infrastructure upgrades at the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS), leaving snakebite victims at risk. The NHLS reported that last year, the South African Vaccine Producers (SAVP) facility underwent extensive infrastructure and equipment upgrades, which contributed to the shortage of the production of antivenom.

Mzi Gcukumana, senior communications manager for the NHLS, confirmed the situation was no different at present. “Due to the extent of the work required, anti-venom manufacturing processes had to be temporarily discontinued during the renovations. While in the middle of renovations, the project experienced delays due to postponed delivery of specialised equipment and the requirement to ensure that the work delivered by contractors met the quality standards prescribed by the rigorous regulatory environment for sterile manufacture,” Gcukumana said. Stockpiles of spider, scorpion, and polyvalent anti-venoms have been depleted, she said.

"As a result, only the supply of Boomslang anti-venom remains available for distribution. The NHLS is now focusing on the commissioning of the facility. This process entails cleaning, validation, and quality control protocols to meet the regulatory requirements for sterile pharmaceutical production. The NHLS is doing everything possible to speed up the final stages of the process to resume snakebite anti-venom production and will keep providing updates on progress. "These upgrades were planned and necessary to ensure that ageing infrastructure would not affect compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) within the SAVP sterile manufacturing unit. In response to the challenges presented by ageing infrastructure, Gcukumana said a strategic decision was made to undertake renovations to upgrade and modernise the plant and maintain compliance with GMP standards, as prescribed by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA).