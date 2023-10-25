South African astronomer Dr Vanessa McBride takes helm as Science Director at International Science Council

Dr Vanessa McBride, a distinguished South African astronomer from the Eastern Cape, has seen the stars and is now climbing for them. McBride has reached an extraordinary milestone in her career after being appointed Science Director at the International Science Council (ISC) in Paris.

This prestigious appointment recognises her substantial contributions to the scientific community, with a particular focus on her work with the Office of Astronomy for Development (OAD), a collaborative initiative of the International Astronomical Union (IAU) and the National Research Foundation (NRF) of South Africa. The OAD, supported by the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI), represents a concerted effort to leverage astronomy for sustainable global development. It embodies the commitment of institutions like the NRF, which has been a key contributor to advancing science and research initiatives in South Africa. This collaboration has driven essential programmes under the OAD, facilitating astronomical development initiatives that transcend geographical boundaries.

Originating from the picturesque town of Cradock in the Eastern Cape, McBride is now set to work alongside some of the world's most eminent scientists as she contributes to the ISC's vision of science as a global public good. The ISC, a non-governmental organisation, boasts a unique global membership that brings together over 220 international scientific unions and associations, as well as national and regional scientific organisations, including academies and research councils. McBride's educational journey began in Cradock and led her to the University of Cape Town (UCT), where she pursued her passion for physics.

Her path then took her to the South African Nuclear Energy Corporation in Pelindaba. However, it was the stars that beckoned her, guiding her to the United Kingdom, where she earned her PhD and engaged in postdoctoral research in Southampton. Driven by a desire to contribute to South Africa's scientific landscape, she returned in 2013, bringing her family with her. Upon her return, she took on a dual appointment, contributing both to UCT and the South African Astronomical Observatory (SAAO), a research facility managed by the NRF. McBride's journey to international recognition is testament to the critical role of robust support structures, such as those provided by the NRF, in nurturing scientific talent. Her career, marked by academic and professional excellence, highlights the impact of foundational support from organisations dedicated to elevating scientific pursuits.

In 2017, Dr McBride's career reached new heights when she joined the International Astronomical Union's Office of Astronomy for Development (IAU OAD), all while maintaining her position as an adjunct associate professor at UCT. Stationed in South Africa, the IAU OAD operates with a vision to harness astronomy's transformative power for societal good. Kevin Govender, Director of the IAU OAD, said, "Vanessa fitted right in with the OAD from Day 1 with her special mix of seniority and humility. It was clear that the OAD was always going to be a stepping stone towards greater things for her, so we supported her growth and big ambitions, and we are so proud (although sad) to see her now transition to the next level of her career.” Notably, the IAU is an integral member of the ISC, which has recently welcomed McBride into its ranks.

In her role at the IAU OAD, McBride championed the expansion of astronomy across Africa. Her efforts culminated in a successful bid, securing South Africa as the host for the upcoming International Astronomical Union's General Assembly in August 2024. This landmark event, a first for the African continent, is expected to attract thousands of international astronomers.

Central to this initiative was "Vision 2024," a strategic plan led by McBride and her team to maximize the assembly's positive impact across Africa. McBride, known for her ability to take on substantial challenges, also juggled responsibilities as the Head of Research at NRF-SAAO and a board membership for the Southern African Large Telescope. Her leadership extended to supervising academic pursuits and uniting the South African astronomy community through an inclusive national Astronomy Town Meeting.

Dr Charles Takalana of the African Astronomical Society said, "The impact of Vanessa's work on astronomy in Africa has been huge, and the way she achieved this, with her quiet diligence and abundant kindness, speaks volumes of her character. It will be a great loss for the continent to see her go, but we are excited that we will have a fellow African now sitting at the highest levels of science globally". Now, as the newly appointed Science Director at the ISC, McBride is poised to influence science policy and innovation on a global scale. She will work directly with the ISC's CEO, leading pivotal science initiatives as outlined in the ISC Action Plan.