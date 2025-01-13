St John’s College celebrates three pupils on IEB Outstanding Achievements list

St John’s College basked in glory as their pupils from the Class of 2024 were recognised on the Independent Examination Board (IEB) Outstanding Achievements list.
Ashil Bhagwandas, Zac Erasmus and Gregory Pryce, were recognised with Erasmus, a Dux Scholar with 9 distinctions achieving an aggregate of 95%. His exam subjects were English Home Language, Afrikaans First Additional Language, Mathematics, Life Orientation, History, Information Technology, Physical Sciences, as well as Further Studies English and Further Studies Mathematics Extended.
Zac said his straightforward and disciplined approach to studying played a vital role in his success. “I’ve always preferred keeping my study methods simple. Reading through my textbooks worked well for me because I enjoyed it. Listening to music while studying was also incredibly effective—it kept me focused and made long study sessions more enjoyable. For definition-heavy subjects like IT and Physics, flashcards were a game-changer.”
He plans to study for a Accounting and Law (BAccLLB) degree at Stellenbosch University, but is also awaiting news on whether he has been accepted into the University of Cambridge’s Law programme.
Bhagwandas, achieved an aggregate of 92% and 8 distinctions. His exam subjects were English Home Language, Afrikaans First Additional Language, Life Orientation, Geography, Life Sciences, Physical Sciences and Further Studies Mathematics Extended.
Bhagwandas said he adopted a “quality over quantity” approach to his study sessions, which he optimised to ensure maximum concentration.
“I would study for 1.5 to 2 hours, then take a 30-minute to one-hour break. This strategy rejuvenated his focus and attention span.”
He said a strong support system of family, friends, and teachers played an essential role in his journey, and when things got tough, he turned to them for advice, which helped him push through the stress of matric.
Pryce achieved an aggregate of 92% and 8 distinctions. His exam subjects were: English Home Language, Afrikaans First Additional Language, Mathematics, Life Orientation, Information Technology, Life Sciences, Physical Sciences, and Further Studies Mathematics Extended.
Pryce said the biggest challenge during his matric year was balancing his academics, sports, and responsibilities as Head of Fleming House.
“I overcame this by staying highly organised and disciplined, carefully managing my time to meet all my commitments. I prioritised tasks based on urgency and importance, focusing on deadlines while maintaining a high standard in each area.”
He added that taking detailed notes in class helped him identify the main focal areas for each subject.
“I created comprehensive study notes by combining these with textbook information, using colour coding to make the content more engaging and easier to recall.”
He adopted a disciplined routine of two-hour focused sessions interspersed with breaks of 30–45 minutes to stay refreshed.
Other top achievers are Liam Jung, 92%, 8 distinctions, Rahul Fakira, 91%, 8 distinctions, Dominic Wrigley, 91%, 8 distinctions, Ronaldo Teixeira, 91%, 8 distinctions, Muhammad Moosa, 90%, 8 distinctions, Tristan Rhodes, 90%, 8 distinctions, Daniel Bruwer, 90%, 7 distinctions, Matthew Venter-Clelland, 89%, 9 distinctions and Jordan Cooper, 89%, 7 distinctions.
Stuart West, Executive Headmaster of St John’s College said: “The Class of 2024 holds a special place in my heart, as we began our journeys at St John’s together five years ago.
“Through challenges and triumphs, including the shadow of the pandemic, the Class of 2024 reclaimed the fullness of College life with spirit, tenacity, and joy while striving for the highest academic standards. It has been an honour to witness their growth and leadership. Today, we celebrate each matriculant for upholding our cherished heritage of academic excellence. These results reflect the quality, commitment and expertise of our teachers, the commitment of our students, and the enriching academic environment that prepares young minds for success in all areas of life.”