St Peter’s College appoints its first female chair to boost diversity in leadership

As part of its strategy to promote diversity in leadership positions, St Peter’s College in Sunninghill, has recently appointed its first female house chair, Parmi Natesan. The school said Natesan's appointment represents a significant step forward in promoting diversity and inclusion within educational institutions.

Natesan, also serves as the chief executive of the Institute of Directors in South Africa. “Our country and the rest of the world needs problem solvers and innovators to face the challenges and grab the opportunities to come. “Having two children at the school myself, my hope for St Peter’s College is to produce talented and forward-thinking young citizens who can compete on a global scale,” said Natesan.

Natesan’s appointment comes after the school recently celebrated a 100% pass rate in their matric with 258 distinctions for the 2023 academic year. Among top matriculants, Kathryn Bowes, who was awarded with IEB outstanding achievement accolades, said the school was safe and supportive environment. She is sstudying towards being a Chartered Accountant. Meanwhile, St Peter’s College headmaster, Rui Morais, said the school distinguished itself from other private schools through its holistic offering, integrating academics with a co-educational environment and Anglican Christian values.

“We hope to instil the right tools and values in our students so that they are ready to tackle the world outside St Peter’s College. . “At our core, we place four values above all else, resilience, responsibility, respect and relationships, shaping positive character building in our students,” Morais said. Morais said admissions for 2025 and 2026 are open, and the next open day takes place on February 29, 2024.